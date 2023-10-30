Milwaukee Brewers Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

Considering the bare state of the free agent market at the catcher position this offseason, Caratini could be in demand across the league. While he was valuable for the Brewers, I’m not sure they would be willing to pay what it would take to keep him in Milwaukee, especially considering the young talent they have at the position.

Carlos Santana is the other name worth monitoring this offseason. The 37-year-old was acquired from the Pirates at the trade deadline, and he was an essential addition to this Brewers roster down the stretch. Milwaukee will have a dire need at first base, and Santana would fill that hole perfectly. It all depends on Santana’s desire to continue his playing career, as well as what his price might be on the free agent market this winter.

Roster Need #1: Starting Pitching

Getting into where the Brewers will need to add this winter, starting pitching is at the top of that list.

Of the names the Brewers could be without next season, the grouping of Woodruff, Teheran, Rea, Lauer, and Miley combined for a total of 405 innings pitched in 2023. Clearly, that would be a significant amount of vacated innings that the Brewers would need to fill next season.

The organization preaches time and time again how important it is to have pitching depth, and this is the first season in quite some time where the Brewers may be hurting in that area. The starting rotation has been the backbone of Milwaukee’s success for the past few seasons, but as we look ahead to 2024, they will need to tap into the open market to acquire pitching depth.

Internal Options

Internal SP Options IP K/9 BB/9 ERA xERA FIP xFIP Corbin Burnes 193.2 9.29 3.07 3.39 3.40 3.81 3.80 Freddy Peralta 165.2 11.41 2.93 3.86 3.35 3.85 3.42 Adrian Houser 106.1 7.96 2.71 4.23 4.16 3.89 4.25 Aaron Ashby* – – – – – – – 2023 Stats Courtesy of FanGraphs; *Missed entire 2023 season

Obviously, having a recent Cy Young winner at the top of the rotation serves as a major advantage for any ball club. As mentioned, with Woodruff likely to miss the entire 2024 season, the Brewers need Burnes more than ever if they wish to compete next season.