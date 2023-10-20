Will the Milwaukee Brewers Shop Corbin Burnes This Winter?

Milwaukee won the case and ended up saving $740K, but in doing so, they fractured the relationship with their most important player.

Now, as the Brewers approach one of their most franchise-altering offseasons in the club’s history, a decision on how to approach Corbin Burnes’ future sits at the top of their priority list. Assuming the Brewers retain him for the 2024 season, is there a chance Milwaukee and Burnes can agree to an extension before he hits free agency, or did that door shut with the 2023 arbitration debacle?

If he isn’t a part of the club’s future, do the Brewers trade Burnes this offseason in an attempt to get the most they can for one of the league’s best pitchers? Whichever route the Brewers choose to take, the decision will have monumental repercussions on the organization going forward.

Woodruff’s Injury May Force Milwaukee’s Hand

Following Milwaukee’s NLWCS loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, it felt as if Burnes had made his last start in a Brewers uniform. Coupling the lack of extension talks between him and the front office thus far with the luxurious contract he’ll be earning next winter, an upcoming offseason trade felt inevitable.

Unfortunately for the Brewers, difficult news emerged regarding the health of their co-ace on the afternoon of October 13. Frontline starter and two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff underwent shoulder surgery that is anticipated to keep him sidelined for the entirety of the 2024 season. The news was a swift and mighty blow to this starting rotation, and it’s news that will end up impacting how the Brewers approach Burnes’ future with the team.

News from the Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff underwent surgery today to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season, according to the club. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 13, 2023

It goes without saying, but Woodruff’s subtraction is a substantial one for this ball club. He’s a fan favorite, beloved in the clubhouse, and has been an anchor at the top of their starting rotation for the past few seasons.