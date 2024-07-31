The Angels Set Their Rebuild Back With Quiet Trade Deadline

As the minutes ticked down toward the end of the 2024 MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels sent relief pitcher Luis Garcia to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for four minor leaguers. The move made sense as Garcia was due to be a free agent next season and the new additions to the prospect pool will each have a chance to impact the Angels in future seasons, bringing new talent to a franchise in desperate need of it.

However, as much logic as can be applied to that transaction from the Angels’ point of view, it can be argued that not much else on Tuesday made much sense.

When the trade deadline passed, the Angels still had Luis Rengifo, Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward, and other potential swap pieces as a part of the roster. The reason was simple, Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters in Anaheim.

Angels GM Speaks on Quiet Deadline

“We took a look at what was presented and just what was presented that we actually did made sense for us,” Minasian said. “Obviously that was the route we went. We have some talented players. I understand the questions. The players that have two years left to have one year left, they’re very talented players. And very productive players. With that being said, in general it had to make sense. There had to be a certain value coming back. You have to line up. That’s not easy. People like different things. Sometimes you line up with different teams, like we did with Philadelphia, and sometimes you don’t.”