Los Angeles Angels Trade Deadline Guide

One Last Push

The Angels’ current daily lineup is not good enough to compete with the likes of the Astros, Rays, Blue Jays, and others in the AL Wild Card picture currently. However, they could be welcoming back Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury, and Logan O’Hoppe in the coming weeks. While still uncertain, the potential of bringing back all of those key players is there.

Logan O’Hoppe smoked his first career homer!



Bright future ahead of this guy @The_CallUpPod pic.twitter.com/D3CKD3bVnJ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 2, 2023

The injuries have definitely derailed this roster, unfortunately, but they have the ability to make a push. While Ohtani has been excellent, the Angels needed help on the pitching side of the ball and just addressed it by acquiring Giolito. He will slot nicely with Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers, who have complimented Ohtani well and should remain strong pieces of the rotation.

Lucas Giolito dominated the Yankees today!



What teams could look to acquire his services if the White Sox sell at the deadline? pic.twitter.com/8fucypEu7u — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 7, 2023

Furthermore, the bullpen has been below average most of the season. Adding Lopez in the Giolito trade helps, but they could still use another arm.

On the offensive side of the ball, the lineup fully healthy actually seems fairly strong. But they can’t just hope for injured players to return quickly as they need to start winning immediately if they want to keep Ohtani around.

First base has been an issue all season for the Angels and they haven’t been able to find a stable option out there. Despite adding Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas already this season, the infield still just lacks high-quality players who can make an impact every day.

One name to watch is Jeimer Candelario, who is having a resurgent season with the Washington Nationals. Candelario is hitting .256/.336/.483, with 16 home runs and a 119 wRC+. He will be a free agent after the season and is likely to be moved.