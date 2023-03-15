AL East 2023 Preview: Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Rays, Orioles

Last year, the American League East was one of the most competitive in baseball, with three of the six playoff teams from the American League coming from that division.

The New York Yankees won 99 games and featured the league MVP in Aaron Judge. The Toronto Blue Jays went 92-70, earning home field advantage in the Wild Card round as the top Wild Card seed. The Rays were the final playoff team, finishing three games better than the Orioles to clinch that last spot.

Each of the three playoff teams can make a claim for having gotten better this offseason and the Orioles continue to improve based on a successful rebuild that will feature two graduated top prospects in Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, as well as a third coming with potential rookie ace, Grayson Rodriguez.

With a full-out rebuild being out of the question in a market like Boston, the Red Sox even made some moves this offseason that could make them contenders if everything breaks right.