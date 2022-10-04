Toronto Blue Jays Clinch Home-Field Advantage for AL Wild Card

With the Toronto Blue Jays beating the Baltimore Orioles last night and the Seattle Mariners dropping their contest against the Tigers, one thing is for certain this weekend: playoff baseball is returning to Toronto.

After missing out on the playoffs last year, falling just one win short of forcing a playoff tiebreaker, the Blue Jays return to the postseason after a brief foray back in 2020 where they were swept in the AL Wild Card at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The playoff stint was brief but encouraging given the rebuild and emerging young core after a delayed start to the year, and with last season now in the rearview mirror, the Blue Jays return to the playoffs and will be playing meaningful October baseball on home soil for the first time since 2016.

The Jays are lined up to either face the Rays or the Mariners depending on how these last two days’ shake-up. Tampa can still pass Seattle if the Mariners struggle to beat the Tigers over the next two days but they do have the advantage of an additional game to play (although in the form of a doubleheader today). There are pros and cons that go either way for facing the Mariners or Rays but the main thing is that the Jays will start the postseason at home in front of a raucous home crowd.