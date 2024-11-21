Five Creative Moves To Shake Up the Phillies’ Roster

With the Cardinals potentially looking to cut payroll, it wouldn’t be surprising if they tried to trade three-time All-Star and 2023 AL Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray. And if Gray is on the market, the Phillies should absolutely put in their best offer.

After all, why would the Phillies want to give up a massive prospect haul for two years of Crochet when they could flex their financial muscle and give up much less to acquire Gray?

Due to a backloaded contract, Gray is set to make $60 million over the next two years. He also has a deferred $5 million buyout on a $30 million club option for 2027.

Considering his age, that’s almost certainly more than he could command on the open market. Therefore, if the Cardinals want another team to take on most (or all) of his contract, they won’t be able to ask for much else in return.

Gray is almost a decade older than Crochet, and he doesn’t offer quite as much potential. On the other hand, what he lacks in upside, he makes for with a long track record of success.

Crochet only has one season as a starter under his belt. There’s no denying it was a great one. But Gray was almost as good in 2024 (3.84 ERA, 166.1 IP, 3.8 fWAR), and he’s been doing this for more than a decade.