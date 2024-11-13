Where Will the Phillies Trade Alec Bohm?

For a team looking to contend, and be in a competitive division like the AL East, that is a non-starter. They were so desperate for third base production throughout the year that they tried Vladimir Guerrero Jr. back at the hot corner which, to the surprise of very few, did not work out.

We have seen the Blue Jays being rumored to be in on a lot of big-name free agents over the past could of years to add some production to their starting lineup. Even with the second-half struggles, Bohm would provide the middle of the Blue Jays lineup with another proven bat that would allow them to free up their utility players to help out elsewhere.

Seattle Mariners

After the Blue Jays, the Mariners were another obvious team that was desperately searching for infield production after striking out the past couple of off-seasons with their “notable” additions of Kolten Wong and Jorge Polanco. Then, while he did have some success with the team prior to being traded to the Diamondbacks, Eugenio Suarez’s departure left another gaping hole in the infield.

Like the Blue Jays, no one on the Mariners’ current roster would stop them from making a move for Alec Bohm. Josh Rojas has done a good job for them since being acquired, but he is not someone you want to depend on throughout the entirety of a Major League season.

With arguably the best pitching staff in all of baseball, and not having the offensive firepower to get over the hump, the Mariners should be picking up the phone to see what it would take to get Alec Bohm to the Pacific North West.

What makes the Mariners the most interesting trade partner is that they have the pitching capital that the Phillies would likely be looking to get in return for Alec Bohm. Jerry DiPoto is also no stranger to making trades in general.