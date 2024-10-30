Garrett Crochet’s Trade Value Is Still Complicated

Despite a dominant first-half performance, Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet‘s trade value coming out of the 2024 season is up in the air. The hard-throwing southpaw gave the White Sox plenty of good pitching in a season where they definitely needed it, but his future won’t be easy to predict.

Crochet stunned the opposition over the first half of his 2024 campaign but went through a rough patch at the end of the year. Even with the extent of his early success this season, it’s hard to gauge how willing contending teams might be to pursue a trade for the young left-hander this winter.

Garrett Crochet’s Strong First Half

Heading into the 2024 All-Star break, Crochet was sporting a very appealing stat line, with a 3.02 ERA and a 2.37 FIP to go along with 150 strikeouts across just 107.1 innings of work. This was the best stretch of his career thus far and was indicative of the ceiling his talents could reach.

Crochet’s White Sox were struggling, to say the least, and his performance stood out as a diamond in the rough for the worst team in baseball. It was clear that his trade value was higher than ever, and the Sox stood to gain a great prospect haul if they dealt him ahead of the deadline.