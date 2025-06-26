The All-Star Break Can’t Come Soon Enough for the Dodgers

We’re less than three weeks away from the 2025 MLB All-Star break, and for most players, it’s a time to reset physically and mentally. For some, though, it can’t come soon enough. That includes four of the biggest names in baseball: Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández, who, on more game days than not, happen to be the top four hitters in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup.

While the Dodgers sit atop the National League with the best record in the NL as of June 26, they’ve done it despite rampant pitching injuries and a noticeable downturn in production from, debatably, their four biggest offensive stars.

And as the summer grind takes its toll, no Dodgers need the All-Star break more than these four.

Stats were taken prior to play on June 26.