The Giants’ Budding Star Who (Still) Isn’t Getting Enough Love
Heliot Ramos broke out as an All-Star in 2024 with the Giants. Now, he's quietly developing into one of the best young players in MLB.
Heliot Ramos’ rise to prominence wasn’t smooth, but he’s arriving as one of the best young players in baseball.
Selected No. 19 overall by the San Francisco Giants in the 2019 draft, Ramos was, at one time, one of the organization’s top prospects. A toolsy outfielder with raw power, Ramos climbed prospect rankings and seemed like a lock to be an important part of the team’s future.
However, after disappointing cups of coffee in both 2022 and 2023, his stock plummeted, and everyone began to question his future.
He fell off of prospect lists and the shine wore off. There was no question that prospect fatigue had set in, and another once-exciting name became an afterthought due to his breakout not happening soon enough.
That narrative, however, changed in 2024. Somehow, even after a major breakout season, Heliot Ramos still isn’t getting the love he deserves.
Stats taken prior to play on May 28.
2024: The Breakout
Ramos opened the 2024 season on the Sacramento Rivercats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Giants. He had done well in spring training, but there was no spot for him on the big-league club.
But by the middle of the year, Ramos wasn’t just on the Giants, he was representing them in the 2024 All-Star Game.
Despite playing far fewer games than other representatives, Ramos’ production up to that point was nearly impossible to ignore.
In his mere 60 games before the break, Ramos slashed an elite .298/.365/.523 across 263 plate appearances. With 14 home runs, his .888 OPS and 146 wRC+ made him one of the most productive hitters in the NL up to that point.
He wasn’t just getting by, he was blossoming into a superstar in the making.
Across the entire season, with a bit of regression, Ramos racked up 2.3 fWAR, a slash line of .269/.322/.469, and a solid 120 wRC+. Notably, Ramos ended up being the second-best hitter against left-handed pitching in all of baseball, second only to Aaron Judge.
Defensively, the numbers didn’t shine as impressively, but there is some context to that story.
With Jung Hoo Lee suffering a season-ending injury, Ramos was forced to hold down center field, a position he was less suited for. In left field, however, Ramos was solid, posting +4 Defensive Runs Saved and +1 Outs Above Average.
2025: Staying Quietly Consistent
Even though the numbers might not jump off the page like his first half of last season, Ramos is still playing at a high level and not getting the attention he deserves. Through the early part of the season, Ramos is slashing .288/.349/.486 with 10 home runs.
He’s sporting an OPS of .835 and has slightly improved the swing decisions. From 2024 to now, his strikeout rate has dropped from 26.1% to 23.3%.
While Ramos’ advanced metrics may not be awe-inspiring, they’re still solid.
He ranks in the 78th percentile in barrel percentage and the 76th percentile in bat speed. He’s also making some of the hardest contact in the league with a max exit velocity of 116.0 mph, good enough to put him in the top three percent of all big-league mashers.
The Giants, however, have struggled mightily to find any type of consistency on offense. Their team wRC+ is a lowly 93, showcasing just how valuable Ramos has been in terms of keeping their lineup above water.
Closing Thoughts
At just 25 years old, Ramos is still coming into his prime, and for a majority of the year, he’s been one of the main engines for a team that has desperately needed one.
If he continues to develop, there’s no question that he could become a big-time bat for an organization that has been looking for one for years.
Given his value up to this point, and the room for growth moving forward, it’s fair to wonder if San Francisco would consider extending Ramos before his price tag possibly rises as he continues to develop as a successful big-league hitter.
Even though he wasn’t on the Opening Day roster a year ago, he’s become arguably the team’s best hitter. However, the league somehow has yet to fully take notice. Until that changes, Ramos will continue to fly under the radar as a budding star in San Francisco who isn’t getting enough attention.