The Giants’ Budding Star Who (Still) Isn’t Getting Enough Love

Heliot Ramos’ rise to prominence wasn’t smooth, but he’s arriving as one of the best young players in baseball.

Selected No. 19 overall by the San Francisco Giants in the 2019 draft, Ramos was, at one time, one of the organization’s top prospects. A toolsy outfielder with raw power, Ramos climbed prospect rankings and seemed like a lock to be an important part of the team’s future.

However, after disappointing cups of coffee in both 2022 and 2023, his stock plummeted, and everyone began to question his future.

He fell off of prospect lists and the shine wore off. There was no question that prospect fatigue had set in, and another once-exciting name became an afterthought due to his breakout not happening soon enough.