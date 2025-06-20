Clayton Kershaw Continues to Add to His Hall of Fame Resume

On August 30, 2024, Clayton Kershaw hung a curveball to Corbin Carroll in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

Carroll crushed it. As Kershaw looked up and watched the ball curl around the foul pole in right field, he sighed.

Beyond his disappointment in giving up a home run, this wound up being the final pitch of Kershaw’s season. He left the game shortly thereafter, pitching just one inning.

Kershaw was frustrated, and rightfully so. He had just spent months recovering from shoulder surgery. After just seven starts, he would land on the injured list yet again with a bone spur in his toe.