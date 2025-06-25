Dodgers Notebook: Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani Milestone, Will Smith
DENVER — So far this season, Mookie Betts isn’t putting up Mookie Betts-like numbers. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, however, isn’t ready to ready to panic.
Entering Tuesday’s game in Denver against the Colorado Rockies, the 32-year-old Betts had posted an OPS+ of 106 in his first 279 at-bats of the season. Compare that to his career OPS of 137 and there is some discussion circling about exactly when the eight-time All-Star is going to his stride.
“I think we all are surprised, none more surprised than Mookie himself,” Roberts said of the lower-than-average numbers posted by Betts. “But he’s playing great shortstop, a premium position. I just feel that the bat’s going to come back to life.”
While Roberts is pointing out Betts’ play at shortstop so far this season, is moving to that position on a full-time basis after spending so much time playing the outfield in his first 10 MLB seasons having an effect on Betts at the plate?
“I think it’s a fair debate, but all I can go with is what Mookie is saying as far as the separation of the hitting to the defense and the comfort level with the defense,” Roberts said.
“There’s no anxiety. The confidence he has with the defense and where he is stronger than he has been in quite some time. As far as physicalness, he’s healthy so you don’t understand the production with the bat. I don’t think there’s a correlation.”
Roberts may not be ready to link Betts’ underperformance with a position change, but he does have an idea on what may be causing the lower numbers.
“I think the lack of power is the lack of hitting the ball on the barrel,” Roberts said.
“I think it’s hard to have power when you’re not hitting on the barrel, so that’s what’s happening right now. He’s a guy that knows how to find the barrel. There’s times that he’s chasing a little bit more than he usually does, and there’s a lot more pop-ups than typical.
“To get power, you’ve got to find the barrel. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Betts finished 2-for-5 with an RBI on Tuesday, his first two-hit game since June 7.
“I’ve had good games and I’ve had bad ones, so we’ll enjoy today and we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” Betts said after the game.
Shohei Ohtani hits a milestone
Ohtani’s sixth-inning home run, a two-run shot that traveled 373 feet and barely cleared the left field wall, was his 300th professional home run.
The reigning National League Most Valuable Player now has 252 MLB home runs along with his 48 from five NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball) seasons in Japan.
“Oh really?” Roberts responded after the game when being asked about Ohtani reaching the milestone. “Congratulations. That’s great. That was a big homer.”
Will Smith keeps raking
Dodgers catcher Will Smith entered Tuesday’s game at Coors Field on a tear and continued to prove he’s worthy of being an All-Star Game starter against the Rockies.
Over his past five games before Tuesday, Smith was hitting .429 (6-for-14) with three homers mixed into those numbers. He continued that tear in his first two at-bats on Tuesday, registering a pair of singles, including the first hit of what would be a six-run fourth inning for the Dodgers.
In the midst of a career year, Smith was running away with the NL’s starting nod at catcher in the most recent updated All-Star Game voting totals.
Friendly schedule coming for Dodgers?
Starting Tuesday at Coors Field, the Dodgers have a nine-game stretch against teams with losing records. Six of those games are on the road against the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals, followed by three games at home against the Chicago White Sox.
While the Royals are still in postseason contention, the Rockies and White Sox are already looking ahead to next season. Will that impact how the Dodgers approach those games?
“Players talk about that all the time. You still have to be a professional. You’re getting paid to do something. You owe it to your team, the organization, the fans, and I think in this particular situation, you got to be more micro and focus on day to day and not get too caught up in where you’re at,” Roberts said.
Roberts added that the players know the stretch ahead could help the Dodgers improve upon their lead in the National League West. Los Angeles entered play on Tuesday night with a 3.5-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the division.
“You need to beat the teams you’re supposed to be, and that’s just the way it is. So we have to play good baseball because, in baseball, anything can happen,” Roberts said. “We have to pitch well. We have to defend and win a game. We do have an opportunity to stack some wins, but it starts tonight (Tuesday).”
The Dodgers did start the nine-game stretch off right on Tuesday, holding off a late Rockies rally for a 9-7 win. Michael Conforto and Ohtani each hit home runs.