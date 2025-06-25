Dodgers Notebook: Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani Milestone, Will Smith

DENVER — So far this season, Mookie Betts isn’t putting up Mookie Betts-like numbers. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, however, isn’t ready to ready to panic.

Entering Tuesday’s game in Denver against the Colorado Rockies, the 32-year-old Betts had posted an OPS+ of 106 in his first 279 at-bats of the season. Compare that to his career OPS of 137 and there is some discussion circling about exactly when the eight-time All-Star is going to his stride.

“I think we all are surprised, none more surprised than Mookie himself,” Roberts said of the lower-than-average numbers posted by Betts. “But he’s playing great shortstop, a premium position. I just feel that the bat’s going to come back to life.”

While Roberts is pointing out Betts’ play at shortstop so far this season, is moving to that position on a full-time basis after spending so much time playing the outfield in his first 10 MLB seasons having an effect on Betts at the plate?