2024 Season Preview: Baltimore Orioles

The 2024 Baltimore Orioles enter the season with large expectations. Last season the Orioles were able to capture their first division title since 2014.

Despite winning the most games in the American League, they were unable to win a playoff game. They were swept in three games by the eventual World Series Champion Texas Rangers. In 2024, the Baltimore Orioles look to improve upon that playoff performance.

This offseason the Orioles made their intentions this season clear. Trading for ace Corbin Burnes indicates that the Orioles believe that this is the year to compete for a World Series. They have a number of prospects looking to make impacts this season. Beyond the prospects, they also have a number of second and third year players looking to take steps forward.

The Orioles are no longer an underdog. This team has expectations. It is expected that they make the playoffs and compete for a playoff spot. It is also expected that they compete in the playoffs and make a real run at the AL Pennant. In order to find success this season the Orioles are going to have to transition from being the hunter and become comfortable being the hunted.