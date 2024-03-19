2024 MLB Award Best Bets; AL & NL MVP, CY Young, and ROY

There’s no doubting the top-of-the-scale raw power he possesses in the exit velocity department, but he will need to drive the ball in the air more consistently to tap into more game power. 1 of 5 batted balls that qualify as a fly ball for Caminero leave the yard (20% HR/FB rate), which is a sustainably strong figure given how hard he hits the ball; if he cuts his 50% ground ball rate, he easily has 30+ homer upside.

2023 is Caminero’s first full season above the rookie level and his chase rates have dropped as he has compiled more at-bats. There’s a chance for elite power and enough feel to hit to get into it consistently.

He’s in the same class of prospects as Jackson Holliday, Wyatt Langford, and Evan Carter, but Caminero will start the year in the minors, which is why his odds are higher than they should be. I assume it’s to get him some consistent reps before calling him up immediately. I wouldn’t expect him to be down in the minors for long. Bet this down to +1000.

Risk: 0.2 Units

AL ROY: Parker Meadows +2300

Similarly to Schanuel, Meadows is going to play every day. He’s not a top prospect like the others, but he is intriguing for a few reasons.

He could accumulate a solid fWAR. He put up 4 OAA and 3 DRS last season in center field in just 37 games. While he was a below-average hitter (94 wRC+), he still put up a 1.0 fWAR. If we model that over 162 games, he would have put up a 4.4 fWAR.

Last year, he was in the 90th percentile of sprint speed and the 81st percentile in arm strength. He has the speed to close gaps and the arm strength to control runners taking the extra base. As a center fielder in a large park, he should rack up those defensive stats that fWAR loves.

On the offensive side, he showed promise last season. While his wRC+ was below average, he walked at an elite rate (11.7%) and hit the ball in the air. He slashed .232/.331/.368 for a .699 OPS, which isn’t great, but the quality of contact was solid. His .325 xwOBA puts him in the middle of the pack of big league hitters, and his .251 xBA and .391 xSLG tells me luck wasn’t on his side.

If he can tap into more power and continue playing defense at a high level, we could be looking at a 3-4 win player in 2024. He might not get there this year, but he’ll have all the opportunities to do so. I would bet him down to +1500.

Risk: 0.1 Units

NL ROY: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (+175)

He’s so far and away the best rookie in Major League Baseball for 2024. It’s almost unfair that he’s labeled as a rookie.

If he were a hitter, I think he would be -110 or worse. He’s plus money because he’s a pitcher, and pitchers are much more susceptible to injuries. There is nobody in the National League that comes close to his level of talent for 2024. Bet this down to +125.

Risk: 1 Unit