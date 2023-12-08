2023 MLB Winter Meetings Roundup

With the Winter Meetings all wrapped up, here is a quick rundown of everything that happened at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee – plus everything that didn’t happen, and what to expect next.

The Moves That Happened

Braves Trade for Jarred Kelenic

Kicking off the action on Sunday evening, the Braves and Mariners agreed on a five-player trade, headlined by former top prospect Jarred Kelenic. The deal, widely seen as a salary dump on Seattle’s part, sent Kelenic, Marco Gonzales, and Evan White to Atlanta in exchange for Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips. You can read more about the trade here.

Jung Hoo Lee Posted

Technically, this happened in Seoul, South Korea and not Nashville, Tennessee, but there is no denying that this news reverberated throughout the Winter Meetings. Jung Hoo Lee is one of the top free agent position players on the market, and he is now available for negotiations with MLB teams. His 30-day posting window officially opened on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:00 am ET.

Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton has more on Lee’s skills and star potential.