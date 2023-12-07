MLB Rule 5 Draft Recap: Breakdown of the Prospects Selected

Each year a couple players selected in MLB’s Rule 5 Draft makes some sort of an impact at the big league level. Last year, a trio of picks produced a positive fWAR for their new ball club including: A’s 1B Ryan Noda (2.0 fWAR), Rays RP Kevin Kelly (1.2 fWAR) and Giants C/OF Blake Sabol (0.7 fWAR).

That may not sound like the largest of impacts, it’s important to note that the players who are available to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft are prospects who have been in the minor leagues for either four or five years–depending on age–and were ultimately the odd man out of their team’s 40-man roster.

Teams are generally looking to pluck a potential role player from a team that simply doesn’t know what they have or has no room for the player on their 40-man. That said, there’s always the chance that a team can unearth a gem.

Some of the best Rule 5 selections over the last decade include: Anthony Santander, Mark Canha, Garrett Whitlock, Tyler Wells and Delino DeShields.