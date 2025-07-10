2025 MLB Draft Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates

Key Positional Targets and Draft Strategy

As I mentioned in the introduction, the main goal for the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of this year’s draft should be to add offensive help, prioritizing this above all else. For those of you who’ve kept up with my stories over the last few months, I’ve been critical of how the team has built its minor league offensive core, and this needs to change this year for them to succeed moving forward.

As of Aram Leighton’s last update to our Pirates Top 15 Prospects list, there were just six hitters on the list. For a team hoping to turn its offense around, this is very concerning, to say the least.

Of those six hitters, four are primarily used as infielders, while the other two play both the infield and outfield. The Pirates have struggled to put together a complete outfield, as they’ve tried time and time again to fill the right field spot on the team with a solid big leaguer. Nearly all of their efforts have fallen short, as they’re still searching for this answer currently.

Due to this, the Pirates shouldn’t only target offensive pieces in general, but they should make it a key point to target some outfield prospects in the process. We may also see the Bucs draft more college prospects on top of this in an effort to help the offense as soon as possible.

While it’s still too early to tell how the Spencer Horwitz situation is going to play out at first base, it’s also important to note that the club doesn’t currently have a first baseman of the future. We could see this become a key target for them this year as well, just in case Horwitz isn’t the answer they’re hoping for.

Another reason the Pirates may look towards college prospects after the first few rounds is that, historically, this has been an area where teams can save some money. While NIL money will now keep these savings from being too egregious, these savings will still be important.