Week Three College Baseball News and Notes
Tennessee stays red hot, Texas A&M continues to struggle. Dive into all the news from week three of the college baseball season.
College Player and Pitcher of the Week
Co-Player of the Week – Dale Francis, Gardner Webb
Co-Player of the Week – Gavin Kilen, Tennessee
Pitcher of the Week – LHP Ryan Rembisz, Portland
Top 25 Upset Alerts
Weekend Upsets
Arizona takes down #2 Texas A&M for their sixth straight win: A much needed win for the Wildcats after their first weekend in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown.
They’ve bounced back overall from their tough start to the season, winning _ straight, including this massive win over the #2 Texas A&M Aggies. They also beat a tough Mississippi State team.
In this one, starting pitcher Collin McKinney set the tone with four innings of shutout baseball, allowing just two hits and striking out six batters.
Reliever Casey Hintz took over and pitched the remaining five innings, conceding two runs but striking out seven, earning his second win of the season.
Offensively, Aaron Walton sparked the Wildcats with a solo home run in the sixth inning, his first of the season. In the pivotal ninth inning, designated hitter Maddox Mihalakis led off with a double and later scored the tying run on Easton Breyfogle’s infield single.
Right fielder Brendan Summerhill then delivered the game-winning RBI with a single, capping a three-hit night and solidifying the Wildcats’ win.
Oklahoma State also beats #2 Texas A&M: Man, has it been a rough start for the Aggies. Texas A&M came in as the consensus number one overall team to start the season, and it seems like that pressure might be getting to them.
Harrison Bodendorf and the Cowboys blanked the Aggies’ lineup in this 4-0 win. Bodendorf, Drew Blake, and Sean Youngerman combined for 13 strikeouts, allowing just four hits.
Freshman DH Garrett Shull made a statement with a towering home run, and Jayson Jones added an RBI triple to help fuel the offense. OSU also took advantage of some Aggie miscues to pad their lead.
The victory, which improved their record to 5-4, was their first against a No. 1-ranked team since 2022.
USC and UConn shock #13 Vanderbilt: USC continues strengthening their non-conference resume with a 3-1 win over the #13 Commodores. The story of the ballgame was the Trojans’ pitching staff.
Starting pitcher Caden Aoki was lights out, throwing seven shutout innings with ten punchouts. USC’s relievers, Mason Edwards and Ethan Hedges, were nails too, combining for two shutout innings of one-hit ball.
Though USC scored only three runs on five hits, it was all they needed, thanks to timely hitting. Two of the three runs were generated through sacrifice flyouts by Dean Carpenter and Abbrie Covarrubias. This was another gritty win for the Trojans.
UConn got off to a very slow start, but this was a much-needed win. They were powered by a strong pitching performance and timely hitting in their 6-2 win over Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities, while UConn executed well in crucial moments.
Maryland and Princeton upset #14 Wake Forest in wild finishes: Maryland Terrapins secured an incredible 9-8 victory over the No. 12 ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Terps jumped to an early lead, scoring four runs in the first inning, highlighted by Jacob Orr’s two-RBI single and Aden Hill’s RBI double.
Wake Forest responded in the third inning with a six-run surge, featuring a three-run homer by Kade Lewis and a solo shot by Jimmy Keenan. Maryland’s Hollis Porter homered in the fourth to tie the game at 6-6.
Trailing 8-6 entering the ninth, Maryland rallied with three runs; key contributions included RBI singles from Alex Calarco, Porter, and Orr.
Pitcher Ryan Van Buren earned the win, delivering four strong innings in relief, while Andrew Johnson secured the save. A massive, much-needed win for the Terps after a somewhat slow start to the year.
Princeton would follow Maryland defeating the 14th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7-6. A pivotal fourth inning, where the Tigers scored seven runs, established a lead they maintained despite Wake Forest’s late-game rally.
Oral Roberts beats #23 ranked Dallas Baptist: Friday night chaos continued in Tulsa as Oral Roberts rallied late to defeat Dallas Baptist.
The Patriots hit the ball hard the entire game, compiling four home runs on thirteen total knocks. That said, it wasn’t enough thanks to a six-run sixth inning for Oral Roberts.
The momentum shifted drastically when catcher Wailele Kane-Yates hit a go-ahead grand slam to put the Golden Eagles ahead for the remainder of the game.
Dallas Baptist stranded twelve runners on base, including at least one in seven of the nine innings. Grant Jay had a massive day, hitting two solo shots in the matchup.
#24 ranked Auburn pulls off a win against #11 Oregon State: What a massive win for the Auburn Tigers who have been red hot lately. The #24 team edged out the #11 Oregon State Beavers with a 8-7 victory.
Auburn built an 8-3 lead by the sixth inning, highlighted by freshman second baseman Chris Rembert’s performance, which included a two-run homer in the fifth and four RBIs overall.
Oregon State mounted a late comeback, scoring two runs in the eighth and ninth innings, but their rally fell short as Auburn’s sophomore right-hander Jett Johnston secured the final outs to earn his first career save.
Midweek Upsets to Note
The saying always went that you don’t emphasize midweek wins and losses, but regardless it’s always interesting to see what teams can pull off some victories. Five ranked teams found themselves in the loss column against unranked opponents.
- Campbell beats #19 Duke in a final score of 9-6
- Liberty beats #19 Duke in a final score of 12-4
- Texas State beats #2 Texas A&M in a final score of 7-3
News and Notes
#1 Tennessee continues to dominate as they win the Astros Foundation College Classic: A perfect 3-0 for the volunteers in the Astros Foundation College Classic. They faced Oklahoma State, Rice, and Arizona and won 5-2, 13-3, and 5-1. The Volunteers remain extremely solid on both sides of the ball.
Liam Doyle shoved once again on Friday night, Marcus Phillips showcased some electric stuff striking out 8 against Rice on Saturday, and the trio of Tegan Kuhns, Brandon Arvidson, and Nate Snead dominated Arizona on Sunday.
Gavin Kilen carried the offense, hitting four home runs, a double, and a triple while driving in 7. Dean Curley, Hunter Ensley, and freshman Levi Clark also stayed red hot.
Just an impressive showing and they are making their case as to why they are the #1 team in the country.
Clemson dominated South Carolina in the rivalry this weekend: The annual rivalry series between Clemson and South Carolina brought plenty of excitement, with the Tigers taking two out of three games.
Clemson started strong on Friday night with a 5-3 win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, handing South Carolina its first loss. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in both the first and second innings.
The Gamecocks fought back with a sacrifice fly from Nolan Nawrocki and a two-run double by Talmadge LeCroy to make it 4-3. Clemson added an insurance run in the seventh with a solo homer from Jarren Purify, and South Carolina couldn’t close the gap.
The Tigers’ momentum continued on Saturday at Fluor Field, where they secured the series with a 5-1 victory. The game was scoreless until the sixth inning, when Clemson broke through with an RBI double from Cam Cannarella and aggressive baserunning that led to another run.
South Carolina’s Ethan Petry hit a solo home run in the eighth, but Clemson tacked on three more runs in the ninth. Clemson lefty Ethan Darden was dominant, throwing seven shutout innings and allowing just three hits.
Clemson would go on and get the sweep on Sunday.
Texas A&M’s Gavin Grahovac is out for the remainder of the season: Texas A&M’s sophomore third baseman, Gavin Grahovac, will miss the rest of the 2025 season due to upcoming surgery on his left shoulder.
Grahovac, who earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2024 after setting school freshman records with 23 home runs and 66 RBIs, had been playing through the injury during the first two weeks of the season.
His rehabilitation is expected to take six months, aiming for a return in the 2026 season. In his absence, the Aggies may rely on Penn transfer Wyatt Henseler to cover third base, with players like Sawyer Farr and Jamal George potentially seeing increased playing time.
Tyler Jennings covered what it all could mean for Texas A&M.
AJ Russell makes his season debut for Tennessee: In his first appearance since undergoing offseason surgery, Tennessee junior pitcher AJ Russell made a brief but impactful return against North Alabama on Tuesday.
A top prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, Russell showcased his dominance by striking out all three batters he faced in the first inning before exiting. It’s a good sign for the Volunteers to have him back healthy and it’ll be interesting to see how slow or fast Tennessee builds him up.
A perfect game for Portland Pilots Ryan Rembisz: Perfection! Portland Pilots pitcher Ryan Rembisz made history by throwing the program’s first-ever perfect game in an 8-0 victory over Seattle University.
Rembisz dominated on the mound, striking out 12 batters and retiring all 27 he faced. Offensively, Jonas Salk and Curtis Hebert each contributed home runs, while Tyler Howard went 3-for-4 with an RBI to help secure the win.
The Pilots scored four runs in both the first and third innings, providing ample support for Rembisz’s flawless performance.
Draft Watch: Who’s Making Waves?
Draft Spotlight Player of the Week
OF Korbyn Dickerson, Indiana
Season Stats: .426/.508/.852, 2 2B, 7 HR, 22 RBI, 9 BB
There might not be a bat hotter than Indiana’s Korbyn Dickerson right now. The Louisville transfer has really made the most of his time in Indiana in such a short period of time. He continues to impress, showcasing a smooth swing plane, explosive rotation, and elite bat speed.
Our Tyler Jennings caught him last weekend and he launched a 419-foot shot to center at 110 mph exit velocity and crushed a backside tank at 107 mph, keeping whiffs in check. He’s even had a max EV of 115.9 this season!
It’s loud tools and a strong offensive profile that will have Dickerson is quickly rising up draft boards.
Other Top MLB Draft Performers
Pitchers
|Pitcher
|Stats
|LHP Kade Anderson, LSU
|5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K
|RHP Jay Woolfolk, Virginia
|6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K
|LHP Jamie Arnold, Florida State
|5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
|RHP Logan Lunceford, Wake Forest
|5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
|LHP JD Thompson, Vanderbilt
|5 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
|RHP Tyler Bremner, UC Santa Barbara
|7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
|LHP Liam Doyle, Tennessee
|4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
|RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
|6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
|RHP Matt Scott, Stanford
|6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
|LHP Ryan Prager, Texas A&M
|6.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K
|LHP Jared Spencer, Texas
|6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
|LHP Kyle McCoy, Maryland
|7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
|LHP Joseph Dzierwa, Michigan State
|7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K
|LHP Ben Jacobs, Arizona State
|6 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
|RHP AJ Russell, Tennessee
|1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
|RHP James Ellwanger, Dallas Baptist
|4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
|LHP Zach Root, Arkansas
|5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
|RHP Gage Wood, Arkansas
|7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 13 K
|RHP Nate Snead, Tennessee
|(2 AP) 4.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
|LHP Nelson Kelijo, Oregon State
|4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
|LHP Cade Fisher, Auburn
|5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 8 K
Hitters
|Hitter
|Stats
|SS Jalin Flores, Texas
|6-for-13, 4 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB
|OF Devin Taylor, Indiana
|11-for-26, 2 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 4 BB, SB
|OF Korbyn Dickerson, Indiana
|13-for-29, 2B, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 2 BB
|OF Tre Phelps, Georgia
|10-for-18, 2B, 2 HR , 8 RBI, 4 BB
|1B Jared Jones, LSU
|10-for-21, 4 2B, HR, 8 RBI, 6 BB, 2 SB
|SS Daniel Dickinson, LSU
|8-for-20, 2 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 2 BB, 4 HBP
|UTL Mitch Voit, Michigan
|6-for-11, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 4 BB, SB
|OF Kane Kepley, North Carolina
|7-for-18, 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 9 BB, 6 SB
|C Luke Stevenson, North Carolina
|6-for-19, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 10 BB
|2B Wyatt Henseler, Texas A&M
|7-for-14, 2 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI, BB
|OF Damian Bravo, Texas Tech
|8-for-15, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBU, SB
|OF Steven Meier, Troy
|9-for-18, 2 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 BB, 6 SB
|C Brooks Bryan, Troy
|5-for-16, 2 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 4 BB
|INF Jack Winnay, Wake Forest
|6-for-16, 2 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 5 BB, 2 SB
Just Released: New Interviews, Reports, & Rankings
Interviews
Articles
- MLB Draft
- 2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Max Belyeu by JD Cameron
- College
- College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update by Jared Perkins
- Monty’s Musings Week 2 by Monty Taylor
- Texas A&M Gavin Grahovac to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season by Tyler Jennings
What’s Ahead
Upcoming Games & Draft Watch
- Catch our upcoming interview with Georgia outfielder Devin Obee
- Top Matchups This Week
- Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State (Tuesday, March 4th)
- Oklahoma vs. Dallas Baptist (Tuesday, March 4th)
- Troy vs. Alabama (Wednesday, March 5th)
- Stanford vs. North Carolina (March 7th – March 9th)
