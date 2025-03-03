Week Three College Baseball News and Notes

Weekend Upsets

Arizona takes down #2 Texas A&M for their sixth straight win: A much needed win for the Wildcats after their first weekend in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown.

They’ve bounced back overall from their tough start to the season, winning _ straight, including this massive win over the #2 Texas A&M Aggies. They also beat a tough Mississippi State team.

In this one, starting pitcher Collin McKinney set the tone with four innings of shutout baseball, allowing just two hits and striking out six batters.

Reliever Casey Hintz took over and pitched the remaining five innings, conceding two runs but striking out seven, earning his second win of the season.

Offensively, Aaron Walton sparked the Wildcats with a solo home run in the sixth inning, his first of the season. In the pivotal ninth inning, designated hitter Maddox Mihalakis led off with a double and later scored the tying run on Easton Breyfogle’s infield single.

Right fielder Brendan Summerhill then delivered the game-winning RBI with a single, capping a three-hit night and solidifying the Wildcats’ win.