Texas A&M Gavin Grahovac To Miss Remainder of 2025 Season
The Texas A&M Aggies are losing one of their key cogs for the 2025 season, as third baseman Gavin Grahovac needs shoulder surgery.
Unfortunate news came out from College Station on Monday afternoon, as prized sophomore third baseman Gavin Grahovac will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to left shoulder surgery. TexAgs reporter Ryan Brauninger was the first to report the news.
News: Texas A&M third baseman Gavin Grahovac will have surgery to repair his left shoulder and miss the remainder of the 2025 season.— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) February 24, 2025
Grahovac had been fighting through it the first 2 weeks, but it got to a point that was untenable.
Really tough break for the kid and the Aggies pic.twitter.com/3F3nAzPOOJ
According to Brauninger, the rehabilitation for Grahovac’s surgery will take six months. This leaves the expectation that Grahovac will be ready for the 2026 collegiate season, though this is an exceptionally tough blow for an Aggies lineup that is already missing Caden Sorrell’s presence.
The 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, Grahovac was a catalyst at the top of Texas A&M’s lineup.
An atypical leadoff hitter due to his physicality, Grahovac slashed .298/.390/.596 during his inaugural collegiate campaign, setting new freshmen records with 23 home runs and 66 runs batted in.
In the six games that Grahovac played in 2025, he slashed .227/.346/.545 with two home runs and six batted in.
As a result of his gaudy 2024 campaign, Grahovac was set to rank highly in the 2026 draft rankings. His standout physicality and power to all fields stood out prominently, though he had strikeout woes.
He posted a K% over 30% and had struggled against all pitch types, which was something that scouts wanted to see come down in a full sophomore season.
Unfortunately, there may be more pressure on the bat to perform as a junior when fully healthy. Grahovac was projected to split time between third base and the outfield, as well.
In Grahovac’s absence, the Aggies’ depth will be tested. Current speculation suggests that Penn transfer Wyatt Henseler will move over to the hot corner, though this has not been confirmed. If such a move occurs, guys like Sawyer Farr and Jamal George will see more playing time.
There’s a non-zero chance that Terrence Kiel II, who has manned right field thus far for the Aggies, could move back to the infield, too. Farr and Kiel are highly touted freshmen, while George transferred in from Alabama State and performed well during the fall.