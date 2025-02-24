Texas A&M Gavin Grahovac To Miss Remainder of 2025 Season

Unfortunate news came out from College Station on Monday afternoon, as prized sophomore third baseman Gavin Grahovac will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to left shoulder surgery. TexAgs reporter Ryan Brauninger was the first to report the news.

News: Texas A&M third baseman Gavin Grahovac will have surgery to repair his left shoulder and miss the remainder of the 2025 season.



Grahovac had been fighting through it the first 2 weeks, but it got to a point that was untenable.



Really tough break for the kid and the Aggies pic.twitter.com/3F3nAzPOOJ — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) February 24, 2025

According to Brauninger, the rehabilitation for Grahovac’s surgery will take six months. This leaves the expectation that Grahovac will be ready for the 2026 collegiate season, though this is an exceptionally tough blow for an Aggies lineup that is already missing Caden Sorrell’s presence.

The 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, Grahovac was a catalyst at the top of Texas A&M’s lineup.

An atypical leadoff hitter due to his physicality, Grahovac slashed .298/.390/.596 during his inaugural collegiate campaign, setting new freshmen records with 23 home runs and 66 runs batted in.