College Baseball: Monty’s Musings Week 2

“I thought he did a really good job at the top of the zone,” Haire explained. “Each club that you throw against is a little bit different. And it was a really good matchup for him, cuz he carries it a little bit and can really command it. He kept them off balance about the second or third time through, brought the breaking ball in and was landing that. He was opening up the whole plate. And being able to go up and down and in and out was really impressive.”

While Riley Quick was fantastic for Alabama, he only threw four innings against NC State. Coastal’s Dominick Carbone was huge in relief, but only threw 3.1 innings. Herrell had by far the best pitching performance of the weekend and unfortunately didn’t get his team the win. I look forward to following his success this season in the Big 10 because he and Wynk could provide an intriguing 1-2 punch for this up-and-coming Buckeye program.

NC State Needs to Show Mental Fortitude to Stop Slide

It was a rough weekend for the NC State Wolfpack, especially when factoring in the midweek loss to Liberty last Tuesday evening. They never got going in Jacksonville, mustering just six runs over the three games and allowing 22. The Pack was ice cold at the plate and struggled defensively.

Even their vaunted pitching staff looked vulnerable as they lost all three games during the Jax College Classic.

“I think that’s how you play when you’re doubting yourself,” head coach Elliott Avent said following the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday evening.

“When you’re not going good, guys tend to think too much. Right now, guys are thinking. And it mostly comes down to offense. The guys that aren’t swinging the bats, there’s other things they’re not doing well either. And that’s the biggest problem.”