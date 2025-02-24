As expected, the first two weeks of college baseball were full of upsets and incredible action. Opening weekend saw electric pitching performances and amazing walk-offs, like Louisville over Texas. The second weekend showcased much of the same with the likes of Oklahoma beating BOTH Oregon State and Virginia.

Our Just Baseball analysts got together for the first biweekly update of our college baseball top 25 rankings.

A New Number One – Tennessee Volunteers

There was a chance Texas A&M may repeat as the number one team in the country in our first update, but many factors led to the Tennesse Volunteers becoming the new number one team.

Let’s start with why Texas A&M fell one spot. Although the Aggies are 6-1, they did hit some bumps in the road. Over the last two weeks, the Aggies played Elon and Cal Poly. While they had their way with Elon outsourcing them 32-14 in three games, they were tested by Cal Poly.