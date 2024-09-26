Why Bobby Witt Jr.’s Case for AL MVP Will Fall Short in 2024

When Rod Carew led the American League in batting average, base hits and runs scored during his Most Valuable Player campaign of 1974, he became the first to lead the majors in all three categories since Stan Musial in 1952.

Hall of Famers Ty Cobb (1911 and 1915) and Nap Lajoie (1901) are the only others to do it since the start of the Modern Era in 1901.

Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is attempting to become the fifth player in that legendary group. Surely that makes him the favorite for American League MVP, right?

Witt signed an 11-year, $288.8 million extension before the start of Spring Training and has lived up to the early expectations in this roller coaster season for his franchise. He earned his first All-Star Game selection and even finished second in the Home Run Derby despite hitting more home runs (50) than eventual winner Teoscar Hernández (49).