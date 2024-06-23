Who’s The AL’s Best SS: Bobby Witt Jr. or Gunnar Henderson?

The 2024 MLB All-Star voting process has revealed many marquee positional rivalries vying for a starting place in this year’s rendition of the midsummer classic.

Whether it be the debate between Bryce Harper or Freddie Freeman at first base in the National League, or the discussion at the American League hot corner between Jose Ramirez and Rafael Devers, there are many positional rivalries for the baseball world to debate.

But no debate is as unique as the one brewing between the two young star shortstops in the American League, Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. and Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson.

While Witt Jr. and Henderson might be in a neck-and-neck race for the American League starting shortstop spot this year’s All-Star Game, this is merely just an early chapter in what should be a career-long debate of who’s the better shortstop.