Updated MLB MVP Odds Entering Final Stretch of the Season

Once we get to the final 30 games of the season, Major League Baseball comes down to two things, playoff chases and award races. This is the time of year where superstar players can put the final stamp on their resume for some hardware, all while doing so in games with really high stakes if they are on contending teams.

When it comes to the most prominent award race, the MVP, voters might have it easy this time around, as each league has a standout favorite at this stage of the season.

That does not mean a dark horse can’t rise from out of nowhere to ruin the party (Shohei Ohtani we are looking at you). Still, the odds paint a pretty clear picture for who is expected to take home the MVP award this time around.

All odds were provided from Vegas Insider