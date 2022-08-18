Why Freddie Freeman Should Get MVP Votes in 2022

Death, taxes and the Los Angeles Dodgers looking like World Series favorites no matter who is on the roster.

Despite having a few of the mainstays struggling to start 2022, and having some key pieces in and out due to injury, the Dodgers have found their stride going 35-7 since June 28th and are coming off a 12-game win streak.

The Dodgers are FORTY-SIX games over .500 😱



They've outscored opponents 91-31 over their 12-game win streak.#AlwaysLA | #MLB pic.twitter.com/RDpvY0d7ot — FanDuel (@FanDuel) August 14, 2022

With so many players coming in and out of the lineup, there have been two mainstays in LA that have been in the lineup for all 115 games thus far; Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner.

While both have had incredible seasons, it’s the $162 million man that’s been the Dodgers best player so far this season.