MLB Award Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Win in 2023?

AL Rookie of the Year Odds

Gunnar Henderson -200

Masataka Yoshida +400

Triston Casas +400

Josh Jung +8000

When we last checked in on the Rookie of the Year race in the middle of June, Josh Jung was the favorite with Masataka Yoshida and Gunnar Henderson not too far behind. A few weeks later, we were talking about how it was Henderson who now should be considered the favorite.

Now here we are with less than 50 games left in the season and it is in fact Henderson that has become the betting favorite to win the award in the American League, but not because of Jung’s play on the field.

Instead, it is a fractured thumb that has taken Jung out of this race, as he could be sidelined for the rest of the season. Although the Rangers are hopeful he will make a return before season’s end to be part of their playoff run.

This has opened the door pretty wide for Gunnar, who is second in fWAR at 2.4 right now behind Jung’s 2.7 mark. Gunnar is also three home runs away from taking the AL rookie lead from Jung as well. The Orioles are in the middle of a playoff push, giving Gunnar all the exposure needed to win the award. He has struggled since July though, hitting just .232/.292/.452.

If not Henderson, there are a pair of Red Sox rookies who could take over this race down the stretch, with Yoshida and Triston Casas. Both featuring +400 odds, it is Casas who I’d be wagering on.

Since June, the 23-year-old has hit .301/.392/.575, with 13 home runs and a 159 wRC+ over 59 games. He is the hottest rookie in the American League right now and a real dark horse to take this award down the stretch.