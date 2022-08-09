Why Mets’ Slugger Pete Alonso Should Get MVP Votes in 2022?

Since Daniel Vogelbach was inserted into the starting lineup, the Mets have the best offense in baseball.



As a team, they are hitting .312/.379/.513, with 84 runs scored in their last 14 games (12-2).



The team's 155 wRC+ leads the league, as does their .384 wOBA and 5.6 fWAR. — Ryan Finkelstein (@FinkelsteinRyan) August 8, 2022

While Vogelbach has been great, instantly becoming a fan favorite with his heroics at the dish and more importantly on the basepaths, it is the man who is hitting in front of him that deserves more recognition.

There are few players that have been more consistent this season than Pete Alonso. The first baseman has become one of the game’s top run producers as the main engine driving the Mets offense. The 27-year-old has been leading the National League in RBIs all season and is keying in on setting the Mets single-season franchise record as well.

After his first All-Star campaign back in 2019, Alonso took home some hardware, winning the Rookie of the Year Award. Now Alonso could be in line for an even greater award, thanks to his play leading the Mets this season?

Why Alonso Should Garner MVP Votes

If this was 20 years ago, Pete Alonso would probably be the frontrunner for MVP because the game used to be a lot simpler. Back in the times when pitcher’s wins held great merit in the Cy Young conversation, the RBI was king when it came to MVP voting. Alonso pacing the league in RBIs by 11 would have held much greater significance than it does today.

Now we look at a player’s wRC+ and can clearly see that Paul Goldschmidt has been 35% better than Alonso offensively, making him the statistical front-runner for the award. Goldy gets on-base at a .415 clip, which is over 50 points better than Alonso, while still giving similar power production.