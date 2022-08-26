MVP Duo Have the Cardinals Running Away With the NL Central

Arenado is currently second in National League slugging at .557, and second with his 157 wRC+. His fWAR of 6.4 is also good for second behind Goldschmidt, with his glove contributing more than ever this season. His DRS of 15 is tied for second in the entire sport, with his OAA total of 14 leading MLB third basemen. Always known for having the slickest glove at the hot corner, he’s been the best defensive third baseman in 2022. This also contributes to his massive WAR total.

He’s back. The worries with Nolan Arenado’s bat have fully been erased with a subpar 2021 compared to his standards. He’s been the perfect Robin to Goldschmidt’s Batman. When we look at the best 3/4 hitters in any given lineup, the tandem of Goldy and Arenado might be the best we’ve seen in a while. The combination of his incredible bat and silky-smooth glove at third have been a huge contribution to the success of the St. Louis Cardinals this season.

Gold Glovers… Everywhere

The Cardinals shocked the league in 2021 with a massive five Gold Glovers by season’s end. Arenado, Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader were among the recipients. This trend could continue in 2022, with a slew of Cardinals continuing to be outstanding on the defensive side of the ball. St. Louis has posted the fourth-highest DRS total among any team in 2022 at 53, and the highest OAA total at 27. They’ve been superb!

Four Cardinals have posted a DRS total at 6 or above, those being Arenado (15), Tommy Edman (21), Dylan Carlson (8), and Yadier Molina (6). They say defense wins championships, and this team is the best on the diamond. While they might not produce the Gold Glove winners like they did in 2021, they’ve still been spectacular out there, and is just another factor towards their success this season.

Albert’s Last Ride

It’s well known in baseball circles that this will be Albert Pujols’ final season in MLB. The send-offs will come aplenty, as he is one of the most talented players to ever play the game. The illustrious career of Albert Pujols will never be forgotten, but neither will his final season. Many legends such as Derek Jeter didn’t particularly have their best seasons before retiring. But Pujols? He’s on a mission.

Albert Pujols is currently at 693 career home runs. The historic mark of 700 is approaching. And during the month of August, he’s heightened this race to an extreme level.