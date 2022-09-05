Updated MLB Cy Young Odds Entering the Season’s Final Month

Over the past week, we have given you an updated look into the award races in Major League Baseball with one month of the season left to play. With the MVP race, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Paul Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge will be taking home hardware in their respective league.

For the Rookie of the Year, Julio Rodriguez is the favorite to win in the American League, while a pair of Atlanta Braves teammates are set to split the votes in the National League. The Cy Young race however is far more wide-open.

With a field of at least three viable contenders in each league, things could get a bit crazy across the final month of the season. Let’s dive into the odds to see what the best plays are with one month left to go in this award race.

All odds were provided from Vegas Insider