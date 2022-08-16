Aaron Judge is Powering Himself to an All-Time MVP Campaign

It’s no secret that Aaron Judge is the best player on the planet right now. His 46 home runs through his first 112 games is astounding, as he only mashed 39 in 148 games last season. The Maris record of 61 is well in reach and could still be achieved.

Judge has accumulated a 199 wRC+ this season, meaning he is 99% better than the league-average hitter. It’s very well a possibility that he could clip the first ever season above a 200 wRC+, not including Juan Soto’s tally of 201 in the shortened 2020 season. With that being said, his 2022 campaign could go down as one of the greatest seasons of all-time if he keeps up this pace.

To unearth the greatness of Shohei Ohtani takes an incredible amount of effort. A two-way player with a sub 2 ERA who mashes 40 bombs a year should be the MVP without a doubt. Despite this, Judge is the MVP favorite. The right fielder’s 7.5 fWAR leads all of MLB, with Ohtani trailing by nearly an entire point and a half at 6.1.

Reminder, Ohtani is a player that can accumulate WAR at the plate and on the mound. Judge’s presence in the outfield, and especially at the plate, make him the undisputed MVP.