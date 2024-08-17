Ketel Marte Is the Best Bet To Win NL MVP

The 2024 MLB season is in the stretch run, and the MVP races are beginning to take shape. The NL MVP race, in particular, does not seem as close as it should be. Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to win the NL MVP, but Ketel Marte could be the best bet for the award.

Before the season even started, Ohtani was a favorite to win the National League MVP, so it is not a surprise that he is leading the race. However, Marte did not even crack the top 10 in preseason odds. Yet, his season has turned him into as one of the favorites as we hit the dog days of August.

Why Ketel Marte Is the Best Bet for NL MVP Over Shohei Ohtani

When looking at the MVP race, there are a lot of things to take into consideration. Obviously, player performance is one, but team performance is also huge. If you are a very good player on a bad team, chances are that you will not be the winner of the award.

Marte and the Diamondbacks sit just three games back in the NL West, and they are tied for the lead in the Wild Card race. They lead the season series with the Dodgers, as well. If Arizona can overtake the Dodgers and win the NL West, it will only strengthen Marte’s case for MVP.