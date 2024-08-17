Ketel Marte Is the Best Bet To Win NL MVP
The NL MVP race is tight, and Shohei Ohtani seems like the heavy favorite. However, Ketel Marte could be a very good bet to pull off an upset.
The 2024 MLB season is in the stretch run, and the MVP races are beginning to take shape. The NL MVP race, in particular, does not seem as close as it should be. Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to win the NL MVP, but Ketel Marte could be the best bet for the award.
Before the season even started, Ohtani was a favorite to win the National League MVP, so it is not a surprise that he is leading the race. However, Marte did not even crack the top 10 in preseason odds. Yet, his season has turned him into as one of the favorites as we hit the dog days of August.
Why Ketel Marte Is the Best Bet for NL MVP Over Shohei Ohtani
When looking at the MVP race, there are a lot of things to take into consideration. Obviously, player performance is one, but team performance is also huge. If you are a very good player on a bad team, chances are that you will not be the winner of the award.
Marte and the Diamondbacks sit just three games back in the NL West, and they are tied for the lead in the Wild Card race. They lead the season series with the Dodgers, as well. If Arizona can overtake the Dodgers and win the NL West, it will only strengthen Marte’s case for MVP.
As for personal performance, Marte is having the best season of his career, considering all of his stats. He has already hit 30 home runs, which is just two shy of his career-best mark. He could easily reach 40 home runs if he stays hot through the end of the season.
Marte, 30, currently has the highest Baseball Reference WAR in the NL (6.0) as well. Along with all of that, he is batting .298 with a .930 OPS. The switch-hitting All-Star has some ground to make up when looking at the odds, but there is a lot to like about him in the NL MVP race.
Another thing to keep in mind is Ohtani is a DH only this season. He has not played the field, or pitched, which will likely hurt his chances.
Yes, has some incredible numbers, but his only job this season is to swing the bat. A full-time sole DH has never won an MVP, so Ohtani would be the first.
Ohtani’s previous two MVP wins do not count, as he was a pitcher in those years as well.
Is Ketel Marte Worth the Bet for NL MVP?
As of August 16, Shohei Ohtani is currently the favorite by a long shot. He is -2000 to win NL MVP according to BetMGM.
Ketel Marte’s odds sit at +750, so as it stands, it is almost guaranteed that Ohtani wins the award. However, there is still some time left in the season.
If Marte stays hot, the Diamondbacks will profit from his success. On an individual level, he will only continue to add to his WAR, and he has played strong enough defense to at least be considered for the Gold Glove Award at second base.
Marte is an all-around great player, but the public seems to like Ohtani more. This late into the season, Ohtani is the heavy, heavy favorite, which means it is almost a sure thing that he takes home the NL MVP Award.
However, Ketel Marte is having an awesome season, and his odds (+750) give him incredible value. Betting on Marte will yield a very high reward if the BBWAA voters deem him the best player in the National League at the end of the season.