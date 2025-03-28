Cy Young Odds To Start the 2025 Season
Heading into 2025, pitching is as good as ever. Let's take a look at some of the AL and NL Cy Young favorites, according to BetMGM.
As the 2025 Major League Baseball season is upon us, sports betting is as big as ever. While MVP races tend to attract more of the casual buzz, the Cy Young battle is where real fans turn their attention, especially when pitching talent is the best it’s ever been.
From overpowering flamethrowers to finesse artists, this season’s race is shaping up to be especially intriguing. In the National League, a second-year phenom is already the favorite while several veterans look to further their legacy.
Over in the American League, there are three southpaws, all under the age of 30, leading the way as top contenders, vying to establish themselves as the best left-hander in baseball.
As always, there are comeback stories, big-ticket free agents, and a few dark horses looking to turn heads in 2025. With betting odds shifting and the season finally kicking off, we take a moment to analyze the early Cy Young landscape.
Here’s a breakdown of the favorites in each league who are poised to make a run at one of sport’s most prestigious honors.
All odds are provided by our partners at BetMGM. If you sign up to BetMGM with our promo code JUSTBASEBALL you will receive up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets back if your first bet doesn’t win.
Stats, rankings, and MVP odds updated on March 27.
National League Cy Young Favorites
Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates: +210
Even though he’s heading into just his sophomore season in the big leagues, Paul Skenes is the favorite, and for good reason. Skenes broke onto the scene in 2024 with one of the best rookie pitching seasons we’ve seen in recent memory, which made him the NL Rookie of the Year and landed him a third-place Cy Young finish.
He posted a dazzling 1.96 ERA across 133 innings with 170 strikeouts, showing arguably the most overpowering stuff in the sport in just his rookie season. His signature “splinker” may very well be the best pitch in all of Major League Baseball. If Skenes stays healthy and continues this level of dominance, a Cy Young will be in play for the 22-year-old.
Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies: +700
It’s hard to believe that Zack Wheeler has yet to win a Cy Young, seeing that he’s been dominating the league for years. After finishing second in 2021 and ’24, he’s built one of the most consistent resumes in the game.
Wheeler has six campaigns of at least 180 innings to go along with a sub-4.00 ERA in nine of his 10 seasons, with four of them being sub-3.00. While Skenes may be the flashy new ace of the National League, Wheeler has the reliability and track record that gives him a real shot at hardware going into the 2025 season.
Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers: +1000
Blake Snell is looking to make baseball history as he enters his first year with the Dodgers after signing a five-year, $182 million deal in the offseason. Already being a two-time Cy Young Award winner, Snell could become just the eighth pitcher in history to win three.
After a disappointing start to his 2024 season with the Giants, he caught absolute fire in the second half. Snell threw to a 1.45 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 68 innings, even tossing a no-hitter in early August. If he can start the year strong and healthy, Snell could land his name in the history books.
Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves: +1400
Chris Sale slots in with the fourth-best odds after finally winning the award in 2024. Sale’s biggest obstacle has always been durability, and 2024 marked the southpaw’s first season eclipsing 150 innings since all the way back in 2018.
However, when he’s on the mound, it’s impossible to deny his ability. With an ERA under 3.40 in 12 of his 14 seasons, Sale still has jaw-dropping stuff. If he can put together another full season, a repeat as the National League’s Cy Young winner isn’t far fetched.
Corbin Burnes, Arizona Diamondbacks: +1600
Corbin Burnes is back in the NL after spending a year in the American League with the Orioles. Now with the Diamondbacks after signing a six-year mega-deal, he’s looking to return to his Cy Young-winning form from 2021 and help lead Arizona back to the postseason.
Burnes has been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball, earning four straight All-Star nods and finishing fifth in AL Cy Young voting in 2024. If he puts together another season around 200 innings at a sub-3.00 ERA clip, Burnes will be squarely in the mix come award season.
American League Cy Young Favorites
Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers: +350
Tarik Skubal enters 2025 as the reigning AL Cy Young winner and as most would say, the most dominant pitcher in the game. Last season, he threw 192 innings with a 2.39 ERA and a 30.3% strikeout rate, which was good for 5.9 fWAR.
Skubal’s mix of a high-90s fastball, disgusting slider, and changeup to go along with his command from the left side makes him nearly unhittable. If he can replicate last year’s performance, back-to-back Cy Youngs seems like the most likely outcome for Skubal.
Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox: +350
Garrett Crochet made a massive leap in 2024 — his first season as a full-time starter. He dominated opposing hitters with a 12.88 K/9 over 146 innings, while even facing a slight innings limit toward the end of the year.
After getting traded to the Red Sox this offseason, Crochet is looking to finally pitch in some meaningful games down the line. If he can build upon his first season as a starter and lower his 3.58 ERA, Crochet has every chance to challenge Skubal for not only the award, but the title as the best lefty in baseball.
Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals: +900
Cole Ragans is another lefty who broke out a few years ago and is looking to secure his first career Cy Young. His fastball has seen around a four tick jump from his rookie year, allowing him to turn into one of the nastiest starters in the league.
The Royals’ ace posted a 3.14 ERA in 186.1 innings last season, starting all 32 games in 2024. If he continues to trend upward, Ragans could absolutely snag his first Cy Young and turn the American League race into a three-horse battle between a trio of dominant southpaws.
Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners: +1000
Logan Gilbert is the ace of a loaded Mariners rotation that has four starters in the top 12 favorites to win the Cy Young going into 2025. A master of a largely forgotten craft, Gilbert is a true workhorse who led MLB with 208.2 innings in 2024.
However, he was more than just an innings-eater, posting a 3.23 ERA and an even better expected ERA of 3.14. If Gilbert can push his ERA closer to or below 3.00 in another high-volume campaign, he could make a serious case for the award. Plus, pitching in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park will certainly help his case.
Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers: +1200
If health wasn’t a factor, Jacob deGrom would be the favorite — point-blank period. Unfortunately, that’s hasn’t been the case, as he’s failed to throw over 100 innings in a season since 2019, and he has just 265 total innings pitched since the beginning of 2020.
The good news? In those 265 innings, deGrom has been flat-out dominant, pitching to the tune of a 2.10 ERA with 13.94 strikeouts per nine and a 1.80 FIP. With two Cy Youngs already sitting in his trophy case, deGrom doesn’t need to prove his ability, just his durability. If he can manage to stay healthy and throw at least 150 innings, the rest of the American League will be playing catch up.