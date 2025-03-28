Cy Young Odds To Start the 2025 Season

As the 2025 Major League Baseball season is upon us, sports betting is as big as ever. While MVP races tend to attract more of the casual buzz, the Cy Young battle is where real fans turn their attention, especially when pitching talent is the best it’s ever been.

From overpowering flamethrowers to finesse artists, this season’s race is shaping up to be especially intriguing. In the National League, a second-year phenom is already the favorite while several veterans look to further their legacy.

Over in the American League, there are three southpaws, all under the age of 30, leading the way as top contenders, vying to establish themselves as the best left-hander in baseball.

As always, there are comeback stories, big-ticket free agents, and a few dark horses looking to turn heads in 2025. With betting odds shifting and the season finally kicking off, we take a moment to analyze the early Cy Young landscape.