Best Bets to Win 2023 MLB Awards: MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year

Manny Machado got paid, so I’d rather not bet on him. Fernando Tatis Jr is coming off a PED suspension and won’t be on the field until April 20. Ronald Acuna Jr is coming off a season where he wasn’t healthy due to an ACL tear. That’s not someone I want to bet on to win MVP.

That leaves Paul Goldschmidt, Freddie Freeman, Pete Alonso, and Matt Olson. All players who can rake, and one of them is the 2022 NL MVP. All have a great shot, but again, they’ll have to have incredible offensive seasons to win at first base. It’s been done before, but it’s not a position I think is ever worth it to go for an MVP bet.

That leaves Nolan Arenado, Austin Riley, and Francisco Lindor. All three play for excellent teams and are fantastic candidates to bet on. It comes down to value for me. Austin Riley sits at +1600, Arenado at +1200, while Lindor is priced anywhere from +2500 to +3000. That’s almost double the odds, and I’m not sure why. Austin Riley and Nolan Arenado did finish in front of Lindor in MVP voting last season, but the odds shouldn’t double. It also should be noted that Riley was just extended, while Lindor is in year three of his contract. Riley and Arenado are a great picks, but I’d prefer the best defender with tons of upside on offense.

Why Francisco Lindor?

I firmly believe that Francisco Lindor will turn in his best season in Major League Baseball. From 2017 to 2019 with the Guardians, Lindor slashed .278/.342/.514 with 34 home runs and 21 stolen bases. During this time, he was considered one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. He had a down year in 2020, even though it was just in 60 games, but then he was traded to the Mets and signed a $341M contract.

He struggled in year one, but so did the Mets. It was a weird season, as many players complained that the new hitting philosophy was screwing with the team. The Mets revamped, and Lindor led all shortstops in fWAR. He played 161 games, but the 30+ home runs weren’t there. He still hit 26 home runs and stole 16 bases, but we need at least 35 home runs and 20 stolen bases to win MVP.

He’s done that before, hitting 38 home runs and stealing 25 stolen bases in 2018, which led to a 7.8 fWAR season. He didn’t win the MVP that year because Mookie Betts put up 10.5 WAR and ran away with the award. Banning of the shift and the larger bases should help Lindor reach his potential. He was shifted 61.3% of the time, so he should be able to find a few more holes in the left side of the infield. The bigger bases and new pickoff rules should allow him to tack on a few more stolen bases.