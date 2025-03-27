MVP Odds To Start the 2025 Season
Opening Day has officially arrived, and with it, the MVP races have begun. These are the leading contenders to take home the honor in 2025.
We have officially made it to Opening Day 2025! As teams begin their quests to hoist the World Series trophy, the game’s best players will do their best to be named the Most Valuable Player in their respective leagues.
Last year, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge took home the second AL MVP Award of his career. Will he be the odds-on favorite to win it again, or will it be one of a number of up-and-coming young talents predicted to take his place?
On the NL side, international superstar Shohei Ohtani was named the top player in his league while also winning his first World Series title. He’ll have to fend off a group that includes other former MVP winners.
All odds are provided by our partners at BetMGM. If you sign up to BetMGM with our promo code JUSTBASEBALL you will receive up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets back if your first bet doesn’t win.
Stats, rankings, and MVP odds updated on March 26.
Latest AL MVP Odds
Aaron Judge – OF, New York Yankees: +300
Sure enough, the best odds for AL MVP start with the reigning winner of the award. Aaron Judge is aiming to be the first player since the Angels’ Mike Trout (2014, 2016, 2019) to win three AL MVP Awards. Judge previously won the award in 2022 as well.
Judge led all of MLB in a slew of offensive categories last year, including OBP (.458), slugging (.701), OPS (1.159), homers (58), RBIs (144), walks (133), and bWAR (10.8). He now will go back to leading an offense without the help of fellow MVP candidate Juan Soto. If he puts up anywhere close to similar numbers in 2025, a third MVP is easily within reach.
Bobby Witt Jr. – SS, Kansas City Royals: +300
Judge may be getting the best odds for AL MVP, but so is the top player in the AL Central. Already having burst onto the scene in 2023, Bobby Witt Jr. went from star to superstar for the Royals in 2024. His 9.4 bWAR was double his total from the previous year, while he led MLB with 211 hits and a .332 batting average.
Witt also made his first All-Star game, won his first Gold Glove and Silver Slugger, and took second place in AL MVP voting, though he wasn’t able to snag any first-place votes from Judge. The Royals also snuck their way into last year’s playoffs. Leading his team to an AL Central crown this year would go a long way toward helping Witt flip the MVP script.
Gunnar Henderson – SS, Baltimore Orioles: +550
It’s a full-on youth movement that has brought the Orioles into their current run of success, and Gunnar Henderson is its leader. The 23-year-old led his team in nearly every major offensive category outside of homers, RBIs, and steals last year and was top ten in the AL in runs (118), hits (177), triples (7), and walks (78).
Henderson would be looking to collect his second major award, as he was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2023. He also finished eighth in MVP voting that year while jumping to fourth last year. Unfortunately, he will open 2025 on the IL, so it will take a very strong season for him to keep climbing the MVP ladder.
Corey Seager – SS, Texas Rangers: +1000
After winning it all in 2023, the Texas Rangers took a step back in 2024. The same went for their shortstop, Corey Seager, who was the AL MVP runner-up to the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani in ’23 but saw a dip down to a still extremely respectable 5.0 bWAR and 139 OPS+.
The Rangers retooled their offense in an attempt to make their way back into the playoffs, but it will still be Seager leading the way. Whether Texas actually returns to the postseason could directly tie into whether he could turn a sixth time receiving MVP votes into an actual award.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 1B, Toronto Blue Jays: +1200
The Blue Jays were another team that went from postseason participant to playoff observer, but by no fault of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s. The four-time All-Star and 2021 AL MVP runner-up had the second-best season of his career with a 6.2 bWAR, 30 homers, 103 RBIs, and 98 runs scored.
If anyone is motivated to have a monster season, it’s Guerrero. In a contract year, he’s playing for either an extension with Toronto or a huge payday in free agency. Perhaps he’s even motivated to play at a true MVP level.
Latest NL MVP Odds
Shohei Ohtani – DH/SP, Los Angeles Dodgers: +150
Considering how large the legend of Shohei Ohtani has grown, it’s almost hard to believe that he has only three MVP Awards so far.
After winning the award in the AL as a member of the Angels in 2021 and 2023, he added a third such trophy in his first year as a Dodger last year. And there’s no reason to think he won’t go from a trio of MVPs to a quartet this season.
Ohtani already got off to a strong start in the Tokyo Series, going 3-for-8 with a double, a homer, and two walks. He is also expected to return to starting pitching in May, and if he produces anywhere near his career 3.01 ERA and 11.4 K/9, it’s just more fuel for the MVP fire.
Juan Soto – OF, New York Mets: +600
While it can be hard to believe that Ohtani hasn’t accumulated more MVP awards, it can be equally hard to believe that Juan Soto hasn’t accumulated any at all. One of the best players in the league since debuting at age 19 seven seasons ago, he has received MVP votes in five of those seasons but hasn’t finished any higher than runner-up (2021).
The 26-year-old Soto earned himself a massive 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets this offseason after a year in which he led the AL with 128 runs and had a 178 OPS+ that was the second-highest mark of his career. Joining another one of the most talented rosters in the league, he’s in the perfect situation to finally earn that first MVP.
Fernando Tatis Jr. – OF, San Diego Padres: +850
For the two years prior to his missed 2022 season due to injuries and suspension, Fernando Tatis Jr. was a regular NL MVP candidate, finishing top four in voting both years. For his most recent two seasons, he has been working to get himself back to that level and is hoping to take another step forward in 2025.
After slashing .257/.322/.449 and winning a Gold Glove in 2023, Tatis dropped the award but upped his slash line across the board to .276/.340/.492 last season, though he played in just 102 games due to a femoral stress reaction.
The Padres losing Jurickson Profar and Ha-Seong Kim in the lineup could put more of an onus on Tatis to produce and result in a big 2025.
Mookie Betts – SS, Los Angeles Dodgers: +1000
It shouldn’t be any surprise that it’s the Dodgers and their embarrassment of riches that place two players inside the top five of NL MVP odds for 2025, nor should it be a surprise that their second candidate is Mookie Betts. The 11-year vet is a former AL MVP winner and has been a runner-up three times as well (once in the AL, twice in the NL).
Betts was hampered by injuries in 2024 and was limited to 116 games but still posted a .289/.372/.491 slash line and a 145 OPS+ while making the All-Star game and winning a Silver Slugger. With a fully healthy season, the only thing keeping him from becoming the third player to ever win an MVP in both leagues could be his own teammate.
Bryce Harper – 1B, Philadelphia Phillies: +1400
While Betts would be looking to become the seventh player to win an MVP with two different teams, Bryce Harper is one of the six players who already have. He took home the award back in 2015 as a member of the Nationals and in 2021 with his current team, the Phillies.
Harper’s 145 games played last year were his most since two years before that most recent MVP, and he managed to slash .285/.373/.525 with 30 homers and 87 driven in. That was good enough for just a sixth-place finish in last year’s NL MVP race.
The Phillies should be great again in 2025, with Harper leading the way. Until he shows signs of slowing down, he should be a regular candidate for MVP.