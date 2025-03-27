MVP Odds To Start the 2025 Season

After winning the award in the AL as a member of the Angels in 2021 and 2023, he added a third such trophy in his first year as a Dodger last year. And there’s no reason to think he won’t go from a trio of MVPs to a quartet this season.

Ohtani already got off to a strong start in the Tokyo Series, going 3-for-8 with a double, a homer, and two walks. He is also expected to return to starting pitching in May, and if he produces anywhere near his career 3.01 ERA and 11.4 K/9, it’s just more fuel for the MVP fire.

Juan Soto – OF, New York Mets: +600

While it can be hard to believe that Ohtani hasn’t accumulated more MVP awards, it can be equally hard to believe that Juan Soto hasn’t accumulated any at all. One of the best players in the league since debuting at age 19 seven seasons ago, he has received MVP votes in five of those seasons but hasn’t finished any higher than runner-up (2021).

The 26-year-old Soto earned himself a massive 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets this offseason after a year in which he led the AL with 128 runs and had a 178 OPS+ that was the second-highest mark of his career. Joining another one of the most talented rosters in the league, he’s in the perfect situation to finally earn that first MVP.

Fernando Tatis Jr. – OF, San Diego Padres: +850

For the two years prior to his missed 2022 season due to injuries and suspension, Fernando Tatis Jr. was a regular NL MVP candidate, finishing top four in voting both years. For his most recent two seasons, he has been working to get himself back to that level and is hoping to take another step forward in 2025.

After slashing .257/.322/.449 and winning a Gold Glove in 2023, Tatis dropped the award but upped his slash line across the board to .276/.340/.492 last season, though he played in just 102 games due to a femoral stress reaction.