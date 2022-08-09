2022 NL Cy Young Race Update

Alcantara also leads the pack in Baseball Reference WAR, while placing second in Baseball Prospectus WARP, and third in FanGraphs WAR. He is the only pitcher to rank in the top three in each type of Wins Above Replacement.

Pitching lots of innings with a low ERA and high WAR is the best way to earn the support of the BBWAA and win the Cy Young. If Alcantara keeps doing what he is doing, the award is his to lose.

2022 NL Cy Young Candidate – Corbin Burnes

The reigning NL Cy Young is having another fantastic season. He has not been quite as dominant as he was in 2021, but he is on pace to throw more innings. A lack of innings pitched was the biggest argument against his Cy Young case last season.

Burnes leads the league with an impressive 11.58 K/9, and he ranks at the very top in Baseball Prospectus WARP. Opponents are batting just .182 against him, which is second in the NL.

While he has some excellent numbers, and name recognition will help him get some extra consideration, Burnes is currently trailing Alcantara in several of the most important categories (ERA IP, fWAR, bWAR). As things stand, it’s hard to see him getting too many first place votes. Burnes is a good bet to finish as the runner-up for the NL Cy Young.

2022 NL Cy Young Candidate – Max Fried

Max Fried is another guy with a low earned run average and plenty of inning pitched. His 2.60 ERA and 138.1 IP both rank fifth in the league. Alcantara is the only pitcher in the NL with more innings under his belt and a lower ERA.