The Top Left-Handed Pitching Prospect in Baseball: Noah Schultz

Noah Schultz has not been a professional for long, but he has already established himself as a big piece in the future plans for the White Sox. The 6-foot-9 20-year-old is arguably the best left-handed pitching prospect in baseball and could be a star once he reaches the majors.

Background

Schultz was born in Oswego, Illinois, which is just outside of Chicago. He attended Oswego East High School, but only threw four innings in his senior year after contracting mono. He made up for the missed time following his graduation by pitching in the Prospect League in the summer of 2022.

Starting nine games for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, Schultz dominated his way to a 0.93 ERA. He struck out 37 batters in 19 1/3 innings while allowing just eight hits. His performance fully established his status as a top prospect.

Heading into the draft, Schultz was committed to Vanderbilt, one of the top college baseball programs in the nation. Still, the White Sox drafted Schultz with the 26th overall pick, and were able to sign him away from his commitment with a $2.8 million bonus.