The Sky Is the Limit for White Sox Prospect Noah Schultz

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Noah Schultz can feel the expectations that surround him as the top pitching prospect for the Chicago White Sox. However, the 20-year-old left-hander knows that after just 10 starts at Low-A last season, there is plenty that needs to be done before he can start living up to and fulfilling the high hopes that exist for him on Chicago’s South Side.

“I’m not worried about that,” Schultz said. “I’m worried about pitching. I’m worried about becoming the best pitcher I can.”

All that said, Schultz was pleased with the numbers he put up at Kannapolis in 2023, scattering 17 hits over 27 innings while striking out 38 and walking just six. With an ERA of 1.33 and a WHIP of 0.85, he laid a strong foundation during his first professional season.

Selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, the 6-foot-9 Schultz oozes confidence about his abilities on the mound.