Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Month: August
Exciting young prospects from the Nationals and Royals systems take home Just Baseball's Minor League Player of the Month honors for August.
The time of year that all minor league enthusiasts were dreading has now arrived. While we have all been fully absorbed into the performers spread throughout the minors, we knew the end was going to eventually arrive.
Unfortunately, we have arrived.
A couple of the lower levels will end their seasons in the upcoming days, and some prospects on the 40-man rosters of their respective teams will be called up now that rosters have expanded.
With that being said, this installment of Just Baseball’s Minor League Players of the Month might be the last true chance to highlight a few athletes who, through the grind of a full season of professional baseball, ended the year strong and now have something to build upon as they enter the offseason and strive for an even stronger 2025.
For more information on the top prospects ranked on Just Baseball’s Top 100 list, you can read the complete ranking here.
Minor League Players of the Month
Minor League Pitcher of the Month: Travis Sykora (RHP) – Washington Nationals (Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals)
August stats: 6 GS, 30.2 IP, 12 H, 4 BB, 48 K, 0.88 ERA
Season stats: 19 GS, 83.0 IP, 24 BB, 126 K, 2.17 ERA
Whether you are a fan of the Washington Nationals or not, there is no denying that there is excitement brewing in this organization.
Not only have we seen the highly anticipated arrivals of James Wood and Dylan Crews at the major league level, but the Nationals have done a decent job as of late in terms of player development. Right-hander Travis Sykora is a prime example of this.
Sykora is a repeat in this series, showing how incredible his 2024 campaign has been down in the minor leagues. After a few appearances among the Players of the Week, his month of August solidified him as the Pitcher of the Month.
Across 30.2 innings in August, Sykora pitched to a minuscule 0.88 ERA with a 48:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He utterly dominated opposing lineups in his six starts.
There are quite a few bright young arms currently in the Nationals rotation, and while he may still be a ways away, Sykora has thrust his name to the forefront of the front office’s mind for when they start to look toward building their next winning ball club.
Minor League Hitter of the Month: Spencer Nivens (OF) – Kansas City Royals (High-A Quad City River Bandits)
August stats: .353/.427/1.233, 13 HR, 26 RBI, .454 ISO, 235 wRC+
Season stats: .247/.342/.818, 19 HR, 55 RBI, .230 ISO, 129 wRC+
The majority of the 2024 Minor League Baseball season was a struggle for Royals prospect Spencer Nivens. Yet, with a torrid stretch through August, his overall numbers have now reached a much more respectable place, bringing his name to the forefront of Royals fans’ minds.
Just in August alone, Nivens hit 13 of his 19 total home runs in 2024. Not only has he propelled himself amongst the organizational ranks, he also helped the Quad City River Bandits secure a half-game lead in the Midwest League East playoff standings heading into September.
Though he has struck out at a near 30% clip, his 12% walk rate has helped mitigate the swing and miss. Another thing that will help Nivens continue to develop going forward is the low rate at which he hits the ball on the ground.
If he can even out the fly ball and line drive rates, Spencer Nivens should continue to progress at the plate and thrust his name into the plans of the Kansas City Royals amid the youth movement that currently has them competing for the AL Central crown.
Minor League Players of the Month: Honorable Mentions
Pitchers
Pitcher: Travis Adams (RHP) – Minnesota Twins (Triple-A St. Paul Saints)
- August stats: 4 GS, 25.2 IP, 9 H, 7 BB, 28 K, 0.70 ERA
Pitcher: Tink Hence (RHP) – St. Louis Cardinals (Double-A Springfield Cardinals)
- August stats: 5 GS, 18.0 IP, 9 H, 7 BB, 23 K, 1.00 ERA
Hitters
Hitter: Bryce Eldridge (OF) – San Francisco Giants (High-A Eugene Emeralds)
- August stats: .376/.469/1.232, 9 HR, 24 RBI, 229 wRC+
Hitter: Ethan O’Donnell (OF) – Cincinnati Reds (High-A Dayton Dragons)
- August Stats: .373/.421/1.076, 6 HR, 22 RBI, 200 wRC+