Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Month: June 2024
The Mariners have yet another diamond in the rough in their starting pitching stable, while MiLB's best hitter this season does it again.
We have reached the mid-point of the Minor League Baseball season, and it has been a doozy.
On one of the more recent shows of The Call Up, Aram and Jack released the All-MiLB First Half team. This should not come as a surprise to anyone, but many of the players featured in this particular series were referenced on that team.
Prior to the conclusion of June, there were many performances across every level that some were still skeptical of based on underlying data that did not support what they were doing. Even with the hesitancy, we’re still seeing a multitude of prospects sustain their stats and continue to push themselves towards the top of lists when conversations of the best players in the Minor Leagues are started.
With three months now in the books, and teams now looking to kick it into high gear to finish the year off strong, let’s take a look at the top Minor League Pitcher and Hitter in the month of June.
Pitcher of the Month: Brandyn Garcia (LHP) – Seattle Mariners (Double-A Arkansas Travelers)
June Stats: 5 GS 29.1 IP, 22 H, 7 BB, 38 K, 0.31 ERA, 1.98 FIP, 11.7 K/9
There is not a better team out there that exemplifies the need for high-end starting pitching in order to compete at the Major League level than the Seattle Mariners.
The 337th overall pick in the 2023 draft is another young arm that the Mariners have been able to maximize the talents of as shown by his June performance down on Seattle’s farm. Not only was his ERA sub-1.00, but he did not allow a single home run throughout June and was only walking 2.15 hitters per nine. His near 60% GB% is what truly stands out, and is a big reason why his home run numbers across the 2024 season have been as suppressed as they are.
The left-hander has pumped out great start after great start throughout the Minor League season. The strong month led to his promotion to Double-A on June 28th and he is just one step closer to being an option for the Mariners rotation should they need an arm later in the year.
Hitter of the Month: Deyvison De Los Santos (3B) – Arizona Diamondbacks (Triple-A Reno Aces)
June Stats: 100 PAs – .327/.368/.714 (1.082 OPS), 10 HR, 28 RBI, .388 ISO, 153 wRC+
What a year it has been for Deyvison.
After being selected in the Rule V draft last December by the Guardians, De Los Santos was returned to the Diamondbacks at the end of Spring Training after Cleveland decided not to use a roster spot on him heading into Opening Day. After not being allowed that opportunity, Deyvison gave us his best “I took that personal” impression with his performance this year.
The power was never a question from the right-handed slugger. The concern was always the strike-out rate and whether he could ever sustain the improvements he showed last year to those numbers. We are now three months into the 2024 Minor League season and Deyvison has continued to suppress the K-rate and keep the power numbers up in the process.
He was promoted to Triple-A Reno earlier this year and, if the Diamondbacks continue to lack production from the third base position, I would not be surprised if Deyvison De Los Santos makes his Major League debut in the coming weeks.
Honorable Mentions:
Pitcher: Bubba Chandler (RHP) – Pittsburgh Pirates (Double-A Altoona Curve):
June Stats: 4 GS, 25.1 IP, 19 H, 3 BB, 35 K, 2.49 ERA, 1.69 FIP, 12.4 K/9
Pitcher: Isaiah Lowe (RHP) – San Diego Padres (Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm):
June Stats: 3 GS, 29.2 IP, 21 H, 7 BB, 35 K, 1.82 ERA, 2.35 FIP, 10.6 K/9
Hitter: Joe Mack (C) – Miami Marlins (Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos):
June Stats: 102 PAs – .297/.373/.681, 10 HR, 15 RBI, .467 wOBA, 203 wRC+
Hitter: John Garcia (C) – Houston Astros (High-A Asheville Tourists):
June Stats: 102 PAs – .376/.431/.699, 7 HR, 19 RBI, .499 wOBA, 205 wRC+