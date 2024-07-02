Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Month: June 2024

We have reached the mid-point of the Minor League Baseball season, and it has been a doozy.

On one of the more recent shows of The Call Up, Aram and Jack released the All-MiLB First Half team. This should not come as a surprise to anyone, but many of the players featured in this particular series were referenced on that team.

Just Baseball's First Half All-MiLB Team pic.twitter.com/aa665jmNr2 — The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) June 28, 2024

Prior to the conclusion of June, there were many performances across every level that some were still skeptical of based on underlying data that did not support what they were doing. Even with the hesitancy, we’re still seeing a multitude of prospects sustain their stats and continue to push themselves towards the top of lists when conversations of the best players in the Minor Leagues are started.

With three months now in the books, and teams now looking to kick it into high gear to finish the year off strong, let’s take a look at the top Minor League Pitcher and Hitter in the month of June.