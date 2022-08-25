Who Should Get Promoted to the Blue Jays When Rosters Expand?

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, entering tonight’s game against Boston sitting in second behind the Tampa Bay Rays and in front of the Seattle Mariners. The Baltimore Orioles are hot on their trails, however, sitting 2.5 games back outside the Wild Card picture.

With just over a month left of baseball with the Jays set to play 26 games against AL East rivals before the season is over, they will need to continue winning these crucial games as they are currently on the losing side of season records, meaning any tiebreakers in the Wild Card could see them on the outside looking in. The Jays (and the rest of the MLB) will get some insurance shortly though, as the rosters are set to expand by two on September 1st.

The Jays currently have a full 40-man roster and are maxed out at 13 pitchers, meaning they can either call up one pitcher and one position player or two position players when the rosters are set to 28 players. They will likely go with the first option, given the additional bullpen arm could go a long way but stranger things have happened and they could also mix and match depending on performance and needs as the month wears on.

Let’s take a look at who I believe the Blue Jays should call up when rosters expand.