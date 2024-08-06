Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Month: July

Only a couple more months before we reach the end of what has been an incredible Minor League season. Aside from all of the top performers spread throughout the league, we were gifted an exciting trade deadline that, even though it did not feature many top-100 prospects, brought us a lot of notable movement in regards to productive minor leaguers from this year.

While we have seen out fair share of spike performances littered throughout, the most impressive thing has been the consistent sustainability from some of these farm-hands who have boosted their stock within their organizational rankings and prospect lists throughout the industry.

Now, as teams will continue to take this time to promote their higher-end prospects to further their development, we will be able to separate the difference-makers from the pack.

For more information on the Top Prospects that find themselves on Just Baseball’s Top 100, you can find that list here.