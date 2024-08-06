Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Month: July
One of the top prospects in all of baseball takes home Just Baseball's Minor League Player of the Month honors for July.
Only a couple more months before we reach the end of what has been an incredible Minor League season. Aside from all of the top performers spread throughout the league, we were gifted an exciting trade deadline that, even though it did not feature many top-100 prospects, brought us a lot of notable movement in regards to productive minor leaguers from this year.
While we have seen out fair share of spike performances littered throughout, the most impressive thing has been the consistent sustainability from some of these farm-hands who have boosted their stock within their organizational rankings and prospect lists throughout the industry.
Now, as teams will continue to take this time to promote their higher-end prospects to further their development, we will be able to separate the difference-makers from the pack.
For more information on the Top Prospects that find themselves on Just Baseball’s Top 100, you can find that list here.
Pitcher of the Month: Thomas Harrington (RHP) – Pittsburgh Pirates (Triple-A Indianapolis Indians)
July Stats: 4 GS, 25.2 IP, 15 H, 6 BB, 32 K, 0.70 ERA
Season Stats: 22 GS, 68.1 IP, 11 BB, 77 K, 2.17 ERA
Pirates fans, if you are not excited for the future of the organization, I do not know what to tell you,
Not only do they continue to compete at the Major League level, but the development in the farm system, specifically with their pitchers, has taken a huge step. Thomas Harrington is the latest example of this.
Fresh off of his debut in Triple-A, where the results may not have been what he hoped for, Harrington has been one of the best pitching prospects across all of Minor League Baseball this season.
To this point, he has struck out 27% of hitters in the 2024 season. Each of his four-pitch mix ranks at average, to above average, including above-average command of each pitch.
Harrington projects to be a back-end of the rotation starter as we advance but, with the current starters up in the Pittsburgh rotation, he would fit perfectly into the plans of the Pirates. Even if he is not with the Pirates because of the pitching surplus, he is likely going to be part of a trade package to get them another position of need.
Hitter of the Month: Max Clark (OF) – Detroit Tigers (High-A West Michigan Whitecaps)
July Stats: .386/.449/1.106, 3 HR, 17 RBI, .271 ISO, 208 wRC+
Season Stats: .300/.394/.438, 7 HR, 63 RBI
What a year it has been for the young outfielder.
After going through big-time struggles at the beginning of the year, Max Clark has been on an absolute heater as of late. This stretch has not only gotten him promoted to High-A West Michigan but had him spraying 15 hits across his first nine games at his new level.
The most impressive thing about his turnaround was his ability to put the ball in play as much as he was. Limiting his K% to 17.4% and having a BB% that almost mirrors the K% at 14.5%. While this has led to a near-50% GB rate so far, with the young hitters approach and continued development, I am sure the ball will start to elevate at a higher rate soon enough.
The Tigers have a bright future ahead of them with the strong nucleus of young hitters in their organization. It is going to be fun to watch their continued development going forward.
Honorable Mentions:
Pitcher: Luis De Avila (LHP) – Atlanta Braves (Double-A Mississippi Braves)
July Stats: 4 GS, 24.0 IP, 18 H, 7 BB, 19 K, 1.88 ERA
Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (LHP) – Los Angeles Dodgers (Double-A Tulsa Drillers)
July Stats: 4 GS, 26.0 IP, 12 H, 7 BB, 31 K
Hitter: Tre’ Morgan (1B) – Tampa Bay Rays (High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods):
July Stats: .368/.431/.887, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 260 wRC+
Hitter: Matt Shaw (3B) – Chicago Cubs (Triple-A Iowa Cubs):
July Stats: .373/.414/1.061, 4 HR, 13 RBI, .275 ISO, 203 wRC+