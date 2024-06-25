Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Week: June 17-23

It would be hard to believe this right now with how you may be feeling, but the weather is nowhere near as hot as some of these prospects have been lately.

As the Minor League season has fully settled in, prospects are acclimated to their new environments and are given the runway to get the reps needed to continue to develop, and we are seeing true separators among each level. Aside from those who came out of the gates hot, each week we seemingly find ourselves enthralled with the performances of prospects that we were not expecting much from, or those who have been able to turn their season around completely.

The quick approach of the deadline, as I mentioned in last week’s article, is prime time for many of these minor leaguers to continue showcasing themselves for their potential future employers. With teams now investigating all avenues to improving their Major League rosters, some of the names I have mentioned in this series will start to create far more buzz as players who could be packaged together.

For more information on the Top Prospects that find themselves on Just Baseball’s Top 100, you can find that list here.