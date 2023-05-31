Owen Caissie Is Blossoming Into An Elite Power-Hitting Prospect

When Owen Caissie was traded to the Cubs from the Padres as part of the Yu Darvish deal in 2020, Chicago picked up an extremely raw teenage prospect who had yet to even make his professional debut. Scouts were well aware of his power potential from showcases prior to the 2020 MLB Draft–part of the reason why the Padres selected him 45th overall–but the risk that came with Caissie’s profile was not lost on evaluators either.

Caissie made his pro debut in 2021 as an 18-year-old at the complex and put up a 1.074 OPS in 32 games, albeit with a 29% strikeout rate. His strong performance earned him a cameo in Low-A, where he held his own (101 wRC+) while punching out at a 31% clip.

The Cubs saw enough from Caissie to give him an aggressive assignment to High-A at 19 years old at the start of 2022. Not only was Caissie more than three years younger than his competition on average, but he entered High-A with the majority of his game reps having come at the complex. For reference, fellow teenage outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara had similarly lit up the rookie level, but played the entirety of the 2022 season in Low-A.

While Caissie’s numbers may not have jumped off the page in High-A, it was his performance at that level which really sold me on him being a top 100 prospect at the end of last season, and the No. 76 overall prospect ahead of this season. Caissie responded to an aggressive challenge with a 113 wRC+ while maintaining a palatable strikeout rate of 28.6%, considering the level of competition he was facing.