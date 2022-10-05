The Best Position Player Tools in the Top 100

Last week, we published our end of season Top 100 Prospect Update which featured a lot of new names and big movers. When it comes to the tools department, baseball has never seen more freakishly talented players from the big leagues all the way down to the lower minors. Let’s highlight the most impressive position player tools from the prospects featured on our Top 100 list!

Hit Tool: Sal Frelick (Milwaukee Brewers)

There’s only two prospects with present hit tools of a 70-grade: Gabriel Moreno of the Blue Jays and Sal Frelick of the Brewers. Both prospects are elite in the bat-to-ball department, boasting some of the best zone contact rates in the minors. Frelick gets the slight edge thanks to lower chase rates, a lower swinging strike rate, and a zone contact rate that continued to rise as the season went on.

Others to watch: Endy Rodriguez (PIT), Jackson Merrill (SD), Kyle Manzardo (TB), Robert Hassell III (WAS)

Power: Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds)

Baking both raw power and game power into the equation, it is hard to deny that De La Cruz is the one to single out. Aside from the fact that De La Cruz launched the furthest homer of the season at 512 feet, he posted a max exit velocity of 118 mph and his 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph was tops in the entire Reds organization. The raw power translated into game power for De La Cruz, totaling 28 homers this season.