Now Healthy, Jackson Jobe is Making Up For Lost Time

When Jackson Jobe showed up to Spring Training ahead of the 2023 season, the Tigers right-hander was eager to build on an encouraging and educational first professional season. The No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft really impressed through the first couple weeks of camp, with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch saying that he has looked as good as he has as a pro.

Unfortunately, Jobe’s momentum would be halted by a back issue midway through March. While the prognosis was optimistic in the grand scheme of things, the Tigers understandably decided to err on the side of caution with their prized pitching prospect by easing him back into action.

Jobe made his return to game action roughly three months after he hit the injured list, and he looked like he was in midseason form.

“I had a lot of time during my build up…throwing bullpens, throwing lives, being able to dive into my mechanics and being able to figure what’s happening with my misses. I really dove into all that stuff,” Jobe said on The Call Up. “Honestly, [the injury] was a blessing and a curse. I missed some time, but I learned so much about myself as a pitcher that I am going to take with me the rest of my career.”