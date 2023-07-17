Youth-A-Palooza Continues for Pirates and Reds

The Pirates will be calling up starting pitcher Quinn Priester and catcher Endy Rodriguez on Monday, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rodriguez ranked first among Pirates prospects and 21st overall on Just Baseball’s latest top 100 prospect update. Priester ranked fourth in the Pirates’ system on our pre-season list.

Our own Aram Leighton was high on Rodriguez entering the season, praising his switch-hitting skills and defensive versatility:

A confident hitter who controls his at bats from both sides of the plate, Rodriguez has a chance to be one of the better switch hitters in all of baseball while providing value behind the dish and potentially at other defensive spots as well. Rodriguez could be a threat to hit .300 with 20+ homers. Aram Leighton, on the outlook for Endy Rodriguez

Pittsburgh has a first-rate defensive catcher in Austin Hedges and a solid backup in Jason Delay, but the Bucs could use more offense behind the dish. Henry Davis, a catcher by trade, has spent almost all his time in right field since making his debut. If Rodriguez can hit big league pitching and play solid defense, the Pirates should be very happy.

Priester was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2019 draft. At 22 years old, he already looks prepared to slot into the back end of a big league rotation. At his best, he flashes the potential for more. Here’s what Aram had to say:

Even when the stuff isn’t all the way there, Priester’s above average command and five pitch mix helps him turn in quality starts. Priester has the ceiling of a No. 3 starter with a great chance at being an above average No. 4. He’s near big league ready. Aram Leighton, on the outlook for Quinn Priester

Priester will join a rotation that could desperately use his help. Starters Roansy Contreras and Luis L. Ortiz were demoted earlier this month, while Vince Velasquez is out for the season after UCL surgery in June.

SURPRISE, AZ – NOVEMBER 04, 2022: Henry Davis #34 of the Surprise Saguaros talks with Quinn Priester #23 during a game against the Salt River Rafters at Surprise Stadium on November 4, 2022 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Reds are finally calling up Christian Encarnacion-Strand to the show, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Encarnacion-Strand wasn’t on many top 100 lists this winter, but he’s having a season that no one can ignore. In 67 games at Triple-A, he’s hitting .331 with 20 home runs and a 153 wRC+.