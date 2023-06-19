Slumping Pirates Take Bull by the Horns, Promote Henry Davis

First Triple-A homer for Pirates C prospect Henry Davis. Got out in a hurry. Dude has been swinging it all season. pic.twitter.com/hDOS8DMTF1 — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 14, 2023

The young catcher placed 84th on Just Baseball’s latest top 100 prospects list. He ranked fourth in the Pirates’ system and ninth among all catchers. Here’s what our own Aram Leighton had to say:

At the end of the day, the big asset here is Davis’ bat. That being said, the Pirates took him first overall to be the catcher of the future, and he has a chance to be just that. Davis has shown good bat-to-ball skills and immense pull-side power that should have Pirates fans excited. Aram Leighton on Henry Davis’ outlook

However, while Davis still has a future as a backstop, he is expected to play a good deal of outfield for the Pirates. He spent six games in right field during his brief stint at Triple-A, where he was splitting time with fellow “catcher of the future” Endy Rodríguez.

Austin Hedges and Jason Delay, who have been sharing catching duties in Pittsburgh, will both remain on the roster. Hedges is an excellent defender and pitch framer, while Delay has had a surprisingly productive season at the plate.

Will be fun to see how Pirates use Henry Davis. Obviously 3 catchers = unique dynamic. My understanding is there’ll be more RF than C … but they still like & want to develop him behind the plate. Helps Henry has been willing/solid in right. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 19, 2023 Jason Mackey is a Pirates beat writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Pirates are promoting Davis because they want his bat, and they’re willing to get creative to put him in the lineup. The team hit well in April, leading the National League with 156 runs scored, but they rank last in scoring ever since.

Things have gotten especially bad over the past week. On June 12, the Pirates sat atop the NL Central with the fifth-best record in the National League. Then, they were swept in two straight series by the Cubs and Brewers – two of their biggest division rivals.

On June 19, just seven days later, the Pirates are 2.5 games back in the division and four games back of a Wild Card berth. They desperately need a spark.