Performing Prospects: The Hottest Hitters in Minor League Baseball

If there was a comeback player of the year award in the Minor Leagues, Matos would be the runaway favorite. Injuries and an aggressive approach hampered the 21-year-old last season, but it’s a thing of the past.

Matos is healthy, has cut his chase rate down significantly, and since being promoted to the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, has simply been unstoppable. To put things in perspective, Matos has homered as many times (6) as he has struck out in his last 13 games. The Giants look like they have their future in center.

Luis Matos…are you kidding me?! 4th HR in 5 games. Up to .398 average with 1.077 OPS in Triple-A.



San Francisco 🔜pic.twitter.com/Zpop16n2Y4 — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 11, 2023

Christian Encarnacion-Strand – INF – Cincinnati Reds

Last 25 Games: .373/.463/.745, 11 2B, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 18 BB, 24 K

Season (AAA): 42 G, .362/.427/.735, 13 2B, 17 HR, 46 RBI

We might as well schedule this guy in on every heat sheet we do until the Reds call him up. Encarnacion-Strand just keeps getting better before our eyes which is hard to do considering the fact that he had a .955 OPS last season.

Through his first 18 games this year, CES “only” had an OPS of 1.097, since then, he has finally put things together with a 1.208 OPS over his last 25 games and the stat line you see above. More power will be on the way to Great American Ballpark soon enough.