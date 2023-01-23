Pittsburgh Pirates Top Prospects For 2023

FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 50/60 40/50 40/50 45+

A big lefty with a deceiving delivery and developing stuff, Solometo showed well in his pro debut and has breakout potential heading into 2023.

Arsenal

Despite operating in the 89-91 mph range while topping at 93, Solometo generated impressive whiff rates on both his four seamer and two-seamer. The southpaw hides the ball well with an inward twist as he reaches his arm seemingly as far back as it can go. The last thing the hitter sees is Solometo’s arm as it slingshots around from a high three-quarters release. There’s a lot going on with Solometo’s delivery, but he repeats it surprisingly well and the ball gets on hitters way quicker than his velocity would suggest.

Between his two fastballs last season, Solometo racked up a 25% strikeout rate along with a 48% ground ball rate. Of the two secondary offerings Solometo sports, his slider is the most impressive at this point. The pitch dives across the strike zone from his low release point, sweeping away from lefties and burying onto the back foot of righties.

Solometo showed a willingness to throw his inconsistent changeup last season, but it needs work. The pitch had the tendency to be too firm and he struggled to locate it. There were times where the pitch flashed average and it has a chance to be a viable third offering as he develops more of a feel for it.

Pirates LHP prospect Anthony Solometo only sits 89-91 mph with his fastball, but he makes up for it with a ton of deception. Funky delivery, ball comes out like a slingshot and gets on the hitter quickly. He just turned 20 and has a big frame. If velo ticks up, could be scary. pic.twitter.com/E579ZVss33 — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) January 17, 2023

Outlook

Solometo showed well in his pro debut last season, pitching to a 2.64 ERA in Low-A with 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Solometo has room to add more velocity which could make him a problem for hitters given his unique delivery, pair of quality fastballs and a slider that has flashed plus.

Though his 10% walk rate last season is nothing to be upset about, Solometo will need to prove that he can repeat his unique delivery and release point across his entire arsenal as he climbs through the minors. There’s a lot to like with the young lefty and it will be interesting to see how he responds to High-A this year.

The Next Five Prospects

Ji-Hwan-Bae – UTIL – (MLB): Plus wheels, a good feel to hit and the ability to play all over the diamond have Bae looking like an ideal super-utility type for the Pirates and he’s big league ready. Bae showed well in his 10 game MLB cameo, registering starts in center, left field and at second base. He stole 33 bags on 41 tries and only struck out 17% of the time last season. An extremely patient hitter with enough pop to avoid the “slap-hitter” designation, Bae should be a pest of opposing teams and a Swiss Army knife for the Pirates.

Thomas Harringon – RHP – (CPX): The highest-drafted pitcher in Campbell history, Harrington caught the attention of scouts by winning Big South Pitcher of the Year and rising to the occasion against power five competition. Harrington fits the bill of what the Pirates look for in starters: athletic and loose. He is a higher floor arm who pounds the strike zone with three potentially above average offerings. His fastball velocity has been a tad sporadic, but he mostly operates in the low 90s, touching 96.

Malcom Nunez – 1B/DH – (AAA): Acquired by the Pirates from the Cardinals for Jose Quintana at last year’s trade deadline, Nunez absolutely mashed last season at the Double-A level and finished the year with Triple-A Indianapolis. Nunez is limited to a first base or DH role defensively, but there’s a ton to like about the bat. His advanced approach allowed his plus power to shine through in the upper levels last season, hitting 23 homers while slashing .262/.367/.466. Nunez’s 21% strikeout rate and 14% walk rate are extremely encouraging given the lack of questions around his power.

Jared Triolo – UTIL – (AA): A polished hitter with sneaky complementary tools, Triolo posted a 121 wRC+ in Double-A Altoona while swiping 24 bags and playing all over the diamond (3B, CF, SS). His 87% zone contact rate is impressive and there is enough impact for average power. With impressive K-BB rates and his positional versatility, it’s hard to find a higher floor in the system than Triolo aside from Ji-Hwan Bae.

Hunter Barco – LHP – (CPX): One of the top collegiate arms in 2022, Barco seemed destined for the first round until Tommy John surgery put an end to his promising campaign in May. The Pirates were still intrigued enough to take him in the second round with a slightly above slot value bonus of $1.5 million. Barco is a tall lefty with a low 90s fastball and a sweeping slider that could become a plus pitch. Barco already flashed a changeup at the collegiate level, boasting a relatively advanced three pitch mix. He had struck out 69 in 50 1/3 innings for the Florida Gators before going down.

Other Names To Watch

Lonnie White – OF – (CPX): A three sport athlete who was committed to play football and baseball at Penn State, White was signed away form his commitment with a $1.5 million pay day after being selected 64th overall in the 2021 draft. Injuries have delayed White’s full season debut, which is much anticipated given his exciting tools. White is a 70 gray runner with impactful potential in center. Even in limited looks, White has flashed at least average power and should be an exciting name to follow next year.

Dariel Lopez – INF – (High-A): A strong 21-year-old with a smooth swing, Lopez put up impressive numbers at High-A Greensboro last season, nearly doubling up his home run total from the year prior with 19 while slashing .286/.329/.476. Lopez blends power and feel for the barrel in a way that bodes well for his offensive outlook, but is an extremely aggressive hitter (34.4% chase rate). Even with his high chase rates, Lopez kept his strikeout rate at 25%, but he’ll need to improve his 5% walk rate to reach his offensive ceiling. Originally signed as a shortstop, Lopez looks more like a corner infielder who could hold down the hot corner.

Michael Kennedy – LHP – (CPX): A fourth rounder in the 2022 Draft, the Pirates gave Kennedy second round money ($1 million) in order to convince him to forgo his LSU commitment. Kennedy is polished for a prep lefty, operating in the low 90s with his fastball with good shape while mixing in a slurvy slider and changeup. He will only be 18 years old for the duration of next season.

Jared Jones – RHP – (AA): A second round pick out of high school in 2020, Jones overpowered Low-A hitters in 2021 with his 95-97 mph fastball and nasty slider. The changeup is a distant third pitch for Jones, but both his fastball and slider are above average offerings. He is still just 21 years old and made strides with his command last year.

Kyle Nicolas – RHP – (AA): Acquired from Miami in the Jacob Stallings deal, Nicolas was a second round pick for the Marlins with a powerful two pitch mix. His fastball sits in the mid 90s, topping at 98 mph while his mid 80s slider flashes plus and is a big whiff pitch. Nicolas has continued to work on his changeup, but it has not been there for him so par in pro ball. Even so, Nicolas has been effective, following up a strong finish to 2021 with a solid showing in 2022 (3.97 ERA in 90.2 innings).

Matt Gorski – OF – (AAA): Swing and miss issues have plagued Gorski, but he showed off both his power and athleticism last year hitting 24 homers while swiping 20 bags in just 81 games. Gorski whiffed 28.6% of the time last year, but walked at a decent clip and showed an ability to play all three outfield spots even though he projects more as a corner guy.

Canaan Smith-Njigba – OF – (MLB): A wrist injury cut a strong campaign for Smith-Njigba short last season after making his big league debut. Smith-Njigba hits the ball hard, but often on the ground which saps his slugging output, but he is a patient hitter who knows how to put bat on ball. Only 1 HR in 52 Triple-A games is not ideal, but he did still post a 118 wRC+ while seeing some action in all three outfield spots. He projects more as a fourth outfielder.

Carmen Mlodzinski – RHP – (AA): The 31st overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft, Mlodzinski struggled with the long ball a bit in Altoona, but flashed an intriguing three pitch mix. His changeup is the closest to a plus pitch while the mid 90s fastball and mid 80s slider are viable offerings as well. He could develop into a solid No. 5 starter or swingman.

Tsung-Che Cheng – SS/2B – (Low-A): Compact with great contact skills and speed, Cheng is an underrated name who should be able to climb the minor league ranks quickly thanks to his polish. Signed for $380K, there could be just enough impact in Cheng’s bat to eventually carve out an every day role.